Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market In 10 Years
Datadog just raised its 2022 revenue guidance for the third quarter in a row. In many respects, Pinterest is bucking the slowdown that other social media companies are experiencing. Arista Networks just delivered a jaw-dropping quarterly result, yet it has only captured a fraction of its $35 billion opportunity. You’re...
Motley Fool
Why Miniso Group Stock Skyrocketed Today
The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.
Motley Fool
Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming
Rising interest rates have put tremendous pressure on the operation of mortgage REITs. Narrowing margins puts Annaly Capital's 16.4% dividend yield in the danger zone. Decreasing book values and a solid year of net losses put AGNC Investment Corp at risk for a dividend cut.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November
Despite slowing growth, Amazon remains one of the best companies in the world and is well positioned for long-term performance. Activision Blizzard trades at an attractive discount to the price Microsoft is on track to pay to acquire it. Berkshire Hathaway's diversified portfolio and cash reserves are a winning combination
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking.
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year.
Motley Fool
The Meta Layoffs Aren't Good for Employees, but They Might Be Good for the Company
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason...
Motley Fool
2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare's management recently issued strong medium-term financial guidance. Datadog's capacity for innovation should keep the company in growth mode for years to come. Currently, all price targets set by Wall Street analysts imply no downside for Cloudflare and Datadog shareholders.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout.
Motley Fool
Why Altus Power Stock Is Tumbling Today
The company also took longer than expected to close an acquisition, causing it to see to deliver results at the low end of its guidance range this year. Despite those near-term headwinds, the clean power company has lots of growth ahead.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income.
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Rose as Much as 8.4% Today
Silvergate's stock fell by 34% last week due to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. On Monday, Silvergate explained that its exposure to FTX's issues is small. Monday's 3% recovery doesn't erase a 34% drop, and Silvergate's stock is still exceptionally cheap.
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase a Big Winner After the FTX Scandal?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Motley Fool
4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Stay Away From
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends The Kraft Heinz Company and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be...
Motley Fool
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
The share price dropped notably after the publication of third-quarter results. The clinical-stage biotech posted a net loss that was quite steep compared to the same quarter the previous year.
Motley Fool
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Crocs Stock?
Crocs beat expectations in Q3 despite inflation and a strong U.S. dollar. Its operating profit margin is back on the rise again too. Crocs and its Hey Dude subsidiary are still early in their international expansion.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway's biggest investment in the third quarter was in the world's biggest chipmaker. Buffett and his team also took a position in two other new stocks, while adding to five existing holdings. The company completely exited one position, while trimming its stake in five other existing holdings.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket When the Market Rallies
Crocs, Camping World, and Lovesac are all trading at forward earnings multiples in the single digits. Crocs and Lovesac are posting double-digit sales growth, and demand remains robust. Camping World is going through a lull, but its 8.6% yield will give patient investors a reward for believing in the leading
Motley Fool
Is There Such a Thing as Having Too Much Money in Your Checking Account?
You need money in a checking account so you can pay bills as they come due. Since checking accounts often pay minimal or no interest, it doesn't pay to keep a lot of extra cash in one. Better places to keep extra money instead include savings accounts, CDs, and investment
Motley Fool
Why MacroGenics Stock Crushed the Market on Monday
An analyst gets much more bullish on the biotech's shares. He's not the first prognosticator to take a sunnier view of the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
