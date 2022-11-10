Read full article on original website
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester
A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.
3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000
HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
New Fashion Store Opens In Yonkers
A new clothing store has opened its first location in Westchester County. Les Coeurs Sauvages, located in Yonkers at 43 Cole Street #1170 in Ridge Hills, officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 29, store officials announced. The new fashion marketplace "offers a carefully edited assortment of premium fashion, beauty, bridal and...
Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased At Fishkill Store
A man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" prize from a lottery ticket purchased at a Hudson Valley store. Qi Lin, of Manhattan, claimed his CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the July 21 game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Nov. 10. The...
greaterlongisland.com
Dirty Taco to open new location in former Greene Turtle spot in Smithtown
It’s official — Dirty Taco & Tequila is coming to the North Shore. The restaurant’s co-owner Tom Cataldo Jr. announced on Facebook that his team will be turning the old The Greene Turtle location in Smithtown into the company’s fifth Dirty Taco. “We would like to...
New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink To Open In Yonkers
A new outdoor ice skating rink in Westchester County is in the works and will open in time for the holiday season. The new 2,000-square-foot rink will be located in Yonkers at the Town Square Lawn by the Cheesecake Factory in the Ridge Hill Shopping Mall at 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., according to Ridge Hill officials.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
'The Go-To': Bueti's Deli In Bedford Hills Closes After 45 Years In Business
A delicatessen in Northern Westchester that served as a staple of its community for 45 years has closed. Bueti's Delicatessen, located in Bedford Hills at 526 Bedford Rd. (Route 117) and open since 1977, has permanently closed, according to the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce. Despite its closing, the deli...
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
2 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Patchogue HomeGoods
The incident happened on Oct. 8 at the store on Sunrise Highway.
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Anyone who adopts can also get a free dinner at the Coral House in Baldwin.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
WINNER: $399K Lottery Ticket Sold In Bergen County
Winner! A $399,061 Fast Play lottery ticket was sold at a Bergen County gas station. The ticket was for the $20 Cash Fast Play game and won 100% of the Progressive Jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 12. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way...
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
NEW YORK - New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot. More than 300 years ago, the Neapolitan’s created the pizza pie, and Ribalta owner Rosario Procino says fresh ingredients and lots of passion make his pizza a slice above the rest. "What we do here is we try to bring the authentic recipe from over 300 years ago by sourcing the right ingredients, using the right technique," Procino said.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Carnival Opens Sales for New Venezia, Year-Round Cruising from NYC
Carnival Cruise Line today opened reservations for the inaugural season of its next new ship, the Carnival Venezia, which will begin sailing year-round from New York City starting June 15, 2023 and will showcase "Carnival Fun Italian Style," the company said. The ship will offer guests a wide range of...
longisland.com
An Immersive Wonderland of Lights Comes to Eisenhower Park
Experience an evening filled with light and radiance at the LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The immersive, family-friendly outdoor event features more than 17 acres of magical displays and unique pieces of art, including one-of-a-kind handmade sculptures, illuminated with light and color. The fantasy-filled spectacle runs through Sunday, January 8.
therealdeal.com
Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
Once harboring a near-mythic status in New York City, storied co-ops are being spurned by luxury buyers. Trophy co-ops are languishing on the market and selling for deep discounts, Curbed reported. Wealthy buyers are turning to condominiums instead, which feature fresher amenities and less archaic barriers to entry. Sales at...
Car Catches Fire On Busy Road In Purchase
A fire department in Westchester County was tasked with putting out a car fire on a busy road. The blaze started on Sunday, Nov. 13, around 1:30 p.m. in Purchase on Westchester Ave in the area of the Butcher Bridge, where first responders found a late model 4-series Mercedes on fire in the parking lot of 565 Westchester Ave., according to the Purchase Fire Department.
Local Man Subdued After Punching, Biting Officers In Wantagh, Police Say
A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly punching and biting police officers after they say they stopped him for drinking a beer while walking along a highway. The incident took place in Wantagh around 9:40 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13. According to Nassau County Police detectives, Community Oriented Police Enforcement...
