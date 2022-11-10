ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Daily Voice

3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000

HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000.
HARRISON, NY
Daily Voice

New Fashion Store Opens In Yonkers

A new clothing store has opened its first location in Westchester County. Les Coeurs Sauvages, located in Yonkers at 43 Cole Street #1170 in Ridge Hills, officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 29, store officials announced. The new fashion marketplace "offers a carefully edited assortment of premium fashion, beauty, bridal and...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink To Open In Yonkers

A new outdoor ice skating rink in Westchester County is in the works and will open in time for the holiday season. The new 2,000-square-foot rink will be located in Yonkers at the Town Square Lawn by the Cheesecake Factory in the Ridge Hill Shopping Mall at 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., according to Ridge Hill officials.
YONKERS, NY
longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot

NEW YORK - New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot. More than 300 years ago, the Neapolitan’s created the pizza pie, and Ribalta owner Rosario Procino says fresh ingredients and lots of passion make his pizza a slice above the rest. "What we do here is we try to bring the authentic recipe from over 300 years ago by sourcing the right ingredients, using the right technique," Procino said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Opens Sales for New Venezia, Year-Round Cruising from NYC

Carnival Cruise Line today opened reservations for the inaugural season of its next new ship, the Carnival Venezia, which will begin sailing year-round from New York City starting June 15, 2023 and will showcase "Carnival Fun Italian Style," the company said. The ship will offer guests a wide range of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

An Immersive Wonderland of Lights Comes to Eisenhower Park

Experience an evening filled with light and radiance at the LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The immersive, family-friendly outdoor event features more than 17 acres of magical displays and unique pieces of art, including one-of-a-kind handmade sculptures, illuminated with light and color. The fantasy-filled spectacle runs through Sunday, January 8.
EAST MEADOW, NY
therealdeal.com

Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops

Once harboring a near-mythic status in New York City, storied co-ops are being spurned by luxury buyers. Trophy co-ops are languishing on the market and selling for deep discounts, Curbed reported. Wealthy buyers are turning to condominiums instead, which feature fresher amenities and less archaic barriers to entry. Sales at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Car Catches Fire On Busy Road In Purchase

A fire department in Westchester County was tasked with putting out a car fire on a busy road. The blaze started on Sunday, Nov. 13, around 1:30 p.m. in Purchase on Westchester Ave in the area of the Butcher Bridge, where first responders found a late model 4-series Mercedes on fire in the parking lot of 565 Westchester Ave., according to the Purchase Fire Department.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

