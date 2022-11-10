Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
UPDATE: Three Virginia football players killed in Sunday night shooting, shooter apprehended
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. Cavaliers football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler have been identified as the three shooting victims following an on-campus incident Sunday night. Perry has worked hard to earn his time on the field and made two...
247Sports
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian: Texas football offense 'didn't do anything well' in loss vs. TCU, Quinn Ewers not to blame
Texas football's typically potent offense had no answer Saturday night in a 17-10 home loss to No. 4 TCU. The Longhorns were held to just 199 yards and without an offensive touchdown in the loss as Texas' top playmakers were kept at bay by the TCU defense for all four quarters.
247Sports
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
247Sports
Top247 DB Tavoy Feagin will visit FSU before decision, names FSU in his top 3
Top247 four-star 2024 defensive back Tavoy Feagin to visit Florida State before announcing commitment and names FSU in top 3.
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
247Sports
Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard bristles at Braelon Allen transfer rumors: 'Teams are tampering'
Iowa knocked off Wisconsin, 24-10, Saturday to snap the Badgers’ two-game winning streak. But Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard had to address the swirling rumors that star Badgers running back Braelon Allen was potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal with Michigan in mind. Allen denounced those claims in an interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio show.
247Sports
Chip Kelly on Defense, Defending Caleb Williams, the Rivalry and More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Monday before practice about the performance of his defense against Arizona, trying to combat USC quarterback Caleb Williams, not needing to motivate his team much against USC, and more.
247Sports
Kickoff time and TV channel revealed for Minnesota Football vs. Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minnesota (7-3, 4-3) won their third straight game yesterday when they eviscerated Northwestern in a 31-3 rout. But they now know the start time for the next weekend's game with Iowa, as it'll be Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium, along with the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale.
247Sports
Mario Cristobal talks transfer portal, QB Jacurri Brown, and more
The Miami Hurricanes football program will face its biggest test of the 2022 season with a road trip to take on Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) represents the gold standard in the ACC since 2015 and...
247Sports
Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
247Sports
Josh Heupel explains why Cedric Tillman sat out Vols' win over Missouri
Cedric Tillman dressed out and participated in Tennessee’s pregame warmups Saturday morning, and he had played in the Vols’ previous two games. There was no reason to think the fifth-year senior wide receiver might not be available for their home finale against Missouri. But after going through the...
247Sports
Iowa Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes secure bowl eligibility, where do they stand at 6-4?
Iowa currently sits at 6-4 and clinched bowl eligibility this weekend with a victory over Wisconsin, 24-10, in Iowa City. Iowa now has two regular season games remaining on the road against Minnesota and at home against Nebraska to close out the year. Iowa is still very much in the Big Ten West race, but the good news is Iowa has secured a spot in a bowl game as it has won three straight games after previously sitting at 3-4.
247Sports
247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame
Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
247Sports
Michigan DB Mike Sainristil goes viral after hit on hurdling 'Husker Alante Brown
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Sainristil walked into the Michigan locker room on Saturday night, checked his phone, and saw that he had been tagged in 31 Instagram stories. The Wolverines’ captain has made a lot of noteworthy plays during his college career on both sides of the ball. He has started at wide receiver and also at nickel; he has caught five career touchdowns and prevented opponents from doing the same.
247Sports
Nick Saban gives updates on Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs after Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks exited Saturday’s game against Ole Miss with an injury. The junior made his third consecutive start but was only on the field for one play as he sustained an injury on the Rebels’ first play of the contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
247Sports
RB Don Chaney Jr. will be a full speed player at practice this week
Running back Don Chaney Jr. is getting close to making his season debut for the Miami Hurricanes—and if things go well this week in practice, that debut might come at Clemson. Chaney sustained a hip injury during fall camp and has been held out of action since then. Miami...
247Sports
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
247Sports
Pick Six: Kansas State kills it on fourth road trip
It’s all on the table. Right in the crosshairs. Two weeks to play and Kansas State holds tiebreakers over Baylor and Oklahoma State. A game in front, too, with those.
Comments / 0