Children's book by two MSU alumni will release Nov. 15 at Barnes and Noble

For the first time in two years, MSU hosted its annual Global Festival at the Union: A long-standing tradition at MSU that serves as an educational celebration of different countries and cultures from around the world.The festival is free to anyone in the community who wants to learn about cultures that differ from their own. The event was complete with live performances of singing, dancing, traditional dance and martial arts."We give international students the stage to share their culture, things about their home countries or regions," communications and community outreach coordinator for the Office of International Students and Scholars Joy...
Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
This week marks the fourth annual year of first-generation student appreciation week on campus. The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, is hosting events to increase awareness of the first-generation student community and connect students to resources.Included in this week's events were a resource fair, giveaways and a student-led roundtable discussion."It's just getting bigger and bigger," ASMSU assistant vice president for academic affairs Laura Graham. "Every year we have more partners and more attendees at the events, which is really cool to see." MSU TRIO is one of the organizations ASMSU partnered with. TRIO is part of the...
On Sunday, November 13th, MSU's Pavilion for Agriculture hosted Lansing Model Railroad Club's, or LMRC, annual model train show and sale. The club has been hosting the show every November since it was established in 1955. Originally, the club and show operated in an out-of-use passenger train station in Lansing.Kurt Wilson has been attending LMRC shows for more than a decade, ever since he revisited his childhood love of trains. He's particularly interested in building complex layouts; at his home he has an O-scale layout that can run up to six trains at once.Organizers estimated that there were between 2,700 and...
Holiday season is approaching quickly, and with it, the season of giving. The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts and Greater Lansing Food Bank are getting ahead of the curve with a holiday food drive running until Tuesday.This year's food drive is the first partnership between the two organizations. To solicit donations, every person who donates will be entered into a raffle for a variety of prizes - such as pottery pieces made at the center.Brady Broderick, the corporate and community giving specialist at Greater Lansing Food Bank, said this food drive comes at a crucial time for...
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
The police investigation into the tunnel incident following the Michigan-Michigan State game has officially been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.Melissa Overton, the U-M Deputy Chief of Police and Public Information Officer announced the update Saturday night in a statement."In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," Overton said in the statement. "The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review."She also confirmed no further information will be shared at this time."We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual...
"It's On Us" Week of Action will be held from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 to activate the community's awareness and prevention education programs on stalking.The Obama administration initiated "It's On Us" to open the conversation to take a stand against sexual violence on campus communities in 2014. At MSU, the week was a student-led initiative through various registered student organizations and coordinated by the Prevention Outreach and Education Department, or POE. "This week is an opportunity to double down on our commitment and put action into place that will mobilize our community around stalking and gender-based violence awareness," POR peer...
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Michigan State's tight ends have been getting in on the action during the team's last two wins over Rutgers and Illinois. One of these players was fifth-year tight end Daniel Barker who recorded season-high numbers against the Scarlet Knights.Barker finished Saturday's game with 64 receiving yards, including a 26-yard reception he took to the middle of the endzone on a pass from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne."We need really high-level production from our tight ends," Head Coach Mel Tucker said. "They're a big part of what we do."Relying on a similar game plan against Illinois, MSU looked to their tight...
Over the next four years, a team of MSU researchers will attempt to perfect the culinary herb. They hope that their research will create a booming market for locally green-house grown herbs, which will last longer, taste better and be healthier than the average imported herb today.The research is funded by a $3.4 million grant from the USDA's National Institute for Food and Agriculture. The team is led by Dr. Roberto Lopez, an associate professor and controlled environment extension specialist in the MSU Department of Horticulture.Lopez is one of the many MSU agriculture scientists who receive tax-payer funded grants to...
East Lansing residents and out-of-state Michigan State University students say they haven't received their absentee ballots months after requesting them.Political science sophomore and first-time voter Jeanette Dompreh is not registered to vote in Michigan so she requested an absentee ballot from her hometown - Beverly, Ill.That was a month ago and Dompreh's ballot hasn't arrived yet. "I'm not sure what I'm gonna do honestly," Dompreh said. "I'm just worried that it's not gonna get here in time ... I don't want to miss out on (the election) just because I didn't get the ballot in time." Dompreh said the process...
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Friday, Nov. 11 vs. IllinoisMichigan State Volleyball went head-to-head against the Fighting Illini Friday night, falling 3-0 for their 12th consecutive loss. It was a hard-fought match on both ends of the net with all three sets being won by three points or less. The Green and White came out of the woodwork swinging led by sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Moore, dishing out 13 kills. Moore took flight numerous times, spiking the ball on the other side of the net and firing up the Spartans next to her. In all matches played, she was leading the charge from above the...
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
Michigan State University students have been waiting in line for hours at the East Lansing City Clerk's satellite office inside Brody Hall to register to vote with their East Lansing address and cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. Here is the scene at the Brody Hall right now where students have been waiting for up to 4 hours to get registered and vote. Volunteers have been handing out food and drinks to the people in line.Polls closed at 8:00 pm. It is now 10:30. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/TlH5jxKVOz— bella (@bellajxhnson) November 9, 2022 MSU psychology freshman and first-time voter...
Citizens elected four new members to the East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday.Tali Faris-Hylen, Kath Edsall, Terah Chambers, and Amanda Cormier received the highest percentages of votes out of the 10 school board candidates. Their terms will begin in January.All four new board members are mothers of children who are or will be students at ELPS, and have been involved in public education in various ways over recent years.Kath EdsallEdsall, one of two incumbents, has served on the board for eight years. She became active in the district when the oldest of her eight children started school in...
