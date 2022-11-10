Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool
Why Miniso Group Stock Skyrocketed Today
The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
The Meta Layoffs Aren't Good for Employees, but They Might Be Good for the Company
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market In 10 Years
Datadog just raised its 2022 revenue guidance for the third quarter in a row. In many respects, Pinterest is bucking the slowdown that other social media companies are experiencing. Arista Networks just delivered a jaw-dropping quarterly result, yet it has only captured a fraction of its $35 billion opportunity. You’re...
Motley Fool
Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming
Rising interest rates have put tremendous pressure on the operation of mortgage REITs. Narrowing margins puts Annaly Capital's 16.4% dividend yield in the danger zone. Decreasing book values and a solid year of net losses put AGNC Investment Corp at risk for a dividend cut. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why Altus Power Stock Is Tumbling Today
The company also took longer than expected to close an acquisition, causing it to see to deliver results at the low end of its guidance range this year. Despite those near-term headwinds, the clean power company has lots of growth ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Ally Financial. Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel...
Motley Fool
Is Bumble Stock Worth Investing In?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jim...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket When the Market Rallies
Crocs, Camping World, and Lovesac are all trading at forward earnings multiples in the single digits. Crocs and Lovesac are posting double-digit sales growth, and demand remains robust. Camping World is going through a lull, but its 8.6% yield will give patient investors a reward for believing in the leading...
Motley Fool
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
The share price dropped notably after the publication of third-quarter results. The clinical-stage biotech posted a net loss that was quite steep compared to the same quarter the previous year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
MKS Instruments claims to have a hand in the production of every semiconductor produced globally. Ultra Clean helps chipmakers achieve higher yields, a growing need as processes become more complex. Both stocks trade at significant discounts to their peers in the semiconductor sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Rose as Much as 8.4% Today
Silvergate's stock fell by 34% last week due to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. On Monday, Silvergate explained that its exposure to FTX's issues is small. Monday's 3% recovery doesn't erase a 34% drop, and Silvergate's stock is still exceptionally cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why MacroGenics Stock Crushed the Market on Monday
An analyst gets much more bullish on the biotech's shares. He's not the first prognosticator to take a sunnier view of the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase a Big Winner After the FTX Scandal?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Motley Fool
4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Stay Away From
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends The Kraft Heinz Company and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be...
Comments / 0