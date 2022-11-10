SIGNING DAY: Steen celebrates NLI to Coker softball

Macy Steen (center) signs her NLI to Coker University with her parents, Michelle and Craig Steen. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Macy Steen smiled big as she made her college softball career official on Thursday at Richmond Senior High School.

The charismatic senior catcher, known for her gregarious personality and loud support of her teammates, had a host of her own supporters during her signing day.

This week, high school student-athletes across the state and the country could officially sign to their respective college programs (aside from football).

Steen joined the rush and inked her National Letter of Intent to Coker University, where she’ll play for coach Brittany Bennett and pursue her nursing degree.

Joining her at the table as she signed her NLI were who Steen called her “two biggest supporters,” her mom Michelle and dad Craig.

Also in attendance were several of Steen’s Richmond softball teammates, head coach Mike Way, classmates and fellow nursing students, as well as teachers and family members.

“Today was really relieving, especially after playing softball for so long and finally getting to this final stage of signing,” Steen said. “It’s also kind of sad because it means my high school softball career is coming to an end, but I’m extremely excited to be signed to Coker.

“Seeing all of my friends, teammates and family members here really meant a lot,” she added. “A lot of people have supported me along the way, which helped me play the sport I love and get me to this level.”

Steen verbally committed to Coker, a Division II program, in early September. Aside from getting a chance to continue her work on the diamond, she chose the Cobras because of their support working with student-athletes enrolled in the nursing program.

Becoming the eighth Richmond softball player to hit the college circuit since 2018, Steen is the most recent following former teammates Allyiah Swiney (Campbell) and Kenleigh Frye (Wingate) last year.

Other former signees include Owen Bowers (Florida Gulf Coast), Kearston Bruce (Bridgewater), Savannah Lampley (Wingate), Taylor Parrish (Pfeiffer) and Greyson Way (UNCG).

Choosing the Cobras over Limestone University, another program that showed heavy interest, Steen will develop as a catcher and corner infielder.

Steen will join a Coker program that will see Bennettl captain her inaugural season in Hartsville after winning over 200 games at UNC Pembroke. The Cobras (South Atlantic Conference) went 17-29 last year.

This spring, Steen will play her fourth and final season at the varsity level for the Lady Raiders. As one of three returning senior players, she will help Richmond try to capture a Sandhills Athletic Conference title and return to the 4A state playoffs.

“I want to thank my former travel coach Rossi Sampson because that team was the first one that really pushed me and I owe a lot to him for that,” Steen said. “I also want to thank my current travel coach Ryan Carriker because without him I may not have been put in contact with Coach Bennett.

“Of course I want to thank Coach (Mike) Way and (Andy) Shuler because they taught me so much about softball and what it means to be competitive and part of a team,” she closed. “And my mom and dad, family and friends — there are so many people I’m grateful for.”

Below are photos from Steen’s signing day at Richmond Senior High School, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.