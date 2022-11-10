ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada to Celebrate 35th Anniversary at Annual Festival of Trees and Lights Gala, Nov. 19

The annual holiday tradition, which was started by DSOSN’s founding members in 1988, brings the Las Vegas community, DSOSN members and families together for a night of giving and celebration. Exquisitely decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, menorahs, and baskets will decorate the Westgate’s Ballroom and be available for bidding through an online auction and will be on display for a Special Viewing Event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

106-year-old veteran reflects on service, meaning of Veterans Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Vincent Shank, a 106-year-old World War II veteran, and P.O.W participated in the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade and reflected on what the day means to him. “The turnout was fantastic, said Shank, “they were grateful and wanted to shake my hand and say how great it was to talk to us in person.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Wicked Donuts Debuts Holidays Themed Donuts

Jumping on the current popular trend of making sweets that look like something else, such as Netflix’s “Is It Cake?”, Chef Robert Teddy of Wicked Donuts has created the THANKSGIVING DONUT DINNER to fool and delight. A savory dinner made of delicious donuts in the guise of a traditional Thanksgiving menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: ‘Artfully Autumn’ display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens to check out their fall display. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall inspired by world-renowned art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in unexpected and imaginative ways,” said designer Ed Libby. “It’s been my dream to create a display that is not only a feast for the eyes but for all five senses to fully immerse visitors in the Conservatory experience. This display achieves all this and more.” It pays homage to modern architecture and artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Christo and Jeanne-Claude and Louis Comfort Tiffany, incorporating reverence to their designs in unexpected and imaginative ways.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals to be sold for $2B in cash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals is set to be sold for $2 billion. According to a news release, United Rentals on Monday announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Ahern Rentals, Inc. for approximately $2 billion in cash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nonprofitnews.vegas

50+ Employers Hiring at Fall Job Fair at Sahara West Library on November 17!

On-the-Spot Hiring + High-Level Job Positions Available. More than fifty local employers hope to fill thousands of full-time and part-time jobs ranging from entry-level to high-level salaried positions at the Fall Job Fair on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circa Las Vegas to host World's Largest Hot Tub Party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa in downtown Las Vegas is taking hot tubing to a whole new level. The resort is making a throwback with an '80s Heat' hot tub party. Guests are encouraged to put on colorful '80's ski-wear and indulge in the ski lodge experience. The whole...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas

You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
LAS VEGAS, NV

