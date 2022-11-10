Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada to Celebrate 35th Anniversary at Annual Festival of Trees and Lights Gala, Nov. 19
The annual holiday tradition, which was started by DSOSN’s founding members in 1988, brings the Las Vegas community, DSOSN members and families together for a night of giving and celebration. Exquisitely decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, menorahs, and baskets will decorate the Westgate’s Ballroom and be available for bidding through an online auction and will be on display for a Special Viewing Event.
8newsnow.com
106-year-old veteran reflects on service, meaning of Veterans Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Vincent Shank, a 106-year-old World War II veteran, and P.O.W participated in the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade and reflected on what the day means to him. “The turnout was fantastic, said Shank, “they were grateful and wanted to shake my hand and say how great it was to talk to us in person.”
Fox5 KVVU
More than 50 employers to take part in Las Vegas job fair Nov. 17
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 50 employers are set to take part in a job fair on Thursday in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue. The...
nevadabusiness.com
Wicked Donuts Debuts Holidays Themed Donuts
Jumping on the current popular trend of making sweets that look like something else, such as Netflix’s “Is It Cake?”, Chef Robert Teddy of Wicked Donuts has created the THANKSGIVING DONUT DINNER to fool and delight. A savory dinner made of delicious donuts in the guise of a traditional Thanksgiving menu.
New center providing support for recently immigrated Clark County students, families
The Clark County School District has opened up a new center focused on providing support to recently immigrated students and their families as they adjust to their new lives in the United States. The post New center providing support for recently immigrated Clark County students, families appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
North Las Vegas giving away free turkeys on Saturday
Saturday at 9 a.m., the City of North Las Vegas will kick off the holiday season with a free turkey giveaway at Liberty Park.
Fox5 KVVU
Circa’s Stadium Swim to transform into winter wonderland as part of ‘Winter Swim’ events
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Resort & Casino has announced it will transform its Stadium Swim venue into a winter wonderland as part of its new “Winter Swim” events. According to a news release, with an “après-ski environment,” Circa’s “Winter Swim” will feature six heated pools reaching temperatures ranging from 94 to 103 degrees.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: ‘Artfully Autumn’ display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens to check out their fall display. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall inspired by world-renowned art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in unexpected and imaginative ways,” said designer Ed Libby. “It’s been my dream to create a display that is not only a feast for the eyes but for all five senses to fully immerse visitors in the Conservatory experience. This display achieves all this and more.” It pays homage to modern architecture and artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Christo and Jeanne-Claude and Louis Comfort Tiffany, incorporating reverence to their designs in unexpected and imaginative ways.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals to be sold for $2B in cash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals is set to be sold for $2 billion. According to a news release, United Rentals on Monday announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Ahern Rentals, Inc. for approximately $2 billion in cash.
Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nonprofitnews.vegas
50+ Employers Hiring at Fall Job Fair at Sahara West Library on November 17!
On-the-Spot Hiring + High-Level Job Positions Available. More than fifty local employers hope to fill thousands of full-time and part-time jobs ranging from entry-level to high-level salaried positions at the Fall Job Fair on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library. The...
Ahern Rentals in Las Vegas to be sold for $2 billion
Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals has entered an agreement with United Rentals to sell for approximately $2 billion, according to a news release from United Rentals.
Weekend fire rages through mid-valley strip mall
Five businesses in a strip mall are closed after the mall caught fire over the weekend. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.
Fox5 KVVU
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas to host World's Largest Hot Tub Party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa in downtown Las Vegas is taking hot tubing to a whole new level. The resort is making a throwback with an '80s Heat' hot tub party. Guests are encouraged to put on colorful '80's ski-wear and indulge in the ski lodge experience. The whole...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Here's The Animal Foundation with information on how to adopt Oliver.
Las Vegas has strict outdoor watering restrictions - Should Utah do the same?
Southern Nevada recorded a 26% drop in water use since 2002 — and could become one possible path forward for Utah's own efforts to save water and preserve the Great Salt Lake.
963kklz.com
Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas
You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level
Witness image - includes added illustrations.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing light the size of a basketball rise up from the ground level and shoot straight up into the sky at about 3 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
