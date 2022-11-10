Read full article on original website
Related
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
BEIJING — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S.inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices edged higher....
Motley Fool
Worried About a 2023 Recession? 4 Things to Do in the Next 2 Months
There are steps you can take to gear up for an economic downturn. Experts have been cautioning that economic conditions could decline in a serious way. It pays to prepare for a recession -- even though a downturn isn't guaranteed to hit. Add to your savings, pay down your debts,...
Motley Fool
Is a Recession Coming Soon? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks
A recession is often defined as when GDP growth is negative for two consecutive quarters. Unemployment numbers can also affect whether the country is declared to be in a recession. Suze Orman thinks a recession is coming soon, and that inflation will worsen. A recession is a period of economic...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
UK labour market is changing as inflation squeezes real pay
Jeremy Hunt was frank in his response to the latest official figures for the state of the UK labour market. High inflation, the chancellor said, was eroding the value of pay cheques. People’s wages were not going as far as they should. Hunt sought to pin the blame for...
Motley Fool
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Ally Financial. Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming
Rising interest rates have put tremendous pressure on the operation of mortgage REITs. Narrowing margins puts Annaly Capital's 16.4% dividend yield in the danger zone. Decreasing book values and a solid year of net losses put AGNC Investment Corp at risk for a dividend cut. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
4 Steps to Recession-Proof Your Finances for 2023
With more and more experts predicting a recession, it's important to be financially ready. Economists and other financial experts are warning of a recession. This is a good time to get prepared in case a recession hits. Steps to take include boosting your emergency fund and looking for more sources...
Motley Fool
Is There Such a Thing as Having Too Much Money in Your Checking Account?
You need money in a checking account so you can pay bills as they come due. Since checking accounts often pay minimal or no interest, it doesn't pay to keep a lot of extra cash in one. Better places to keep extra money instead include savings accounts, CDs, and investment...
Motley Fool
3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket When the Market Rallies
Crocs, Camping World, and Lovesac are all trading at forward earnings multiples in the single digits. Crocs and Lovesac are posting double-digit sales growth, and demand remains robust. Camping World is going through a lull, but its 8.6% yield will give patient investors a reward for believing in the leading...
Motley Fool
Why Miniso Group Stock Skyrocketed Today
The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Altus Power Stock Is Tumbling Today
The company also took longer than expected to close an acquisition, causing it to see to deliver results at the low end of its guidance range this year. Despite those near-term headwinds, the clean power company has lots of growth ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market In 10 Years
Datadog just raised its 2022 revenue guidance for the third quarter in a row. In many respects, Pinterest is bucking the slowdown that other social media companies are experiencing. Arista Networks just delivered a jaw-dropping quarterly result, yet it has only captured a fraction of its $35 billion opportunity. You’re...
Motley Fool
5 Steps to Take to Save an Extra $5,000 in 2023
It's not impossible to save an extra $5,000 if you follow these steps. Many people are outlining savings goals for the upcoming year. Review your finances and set up a budget to get on your way to saving more. Whittling down spending while increasing your income will make saving easier.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Stay Away From
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends The Kraft Heinz Company and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November
Despite slowing growth, Amazon remains one of the best companies in the world and is well positioned for long-term performance. Activision Blizzard trades at an attractive discount to the price Microsoft is on track to pay to acquire it. Berkshire Hathaway's diversified portfolio and cash reserves are a winning combination...
Comments / 0