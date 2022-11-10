Read full article on original website
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (West Virginia) reaches half of fundraising goal
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Since June, more than $390,000 has been raised and dedicated to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties’ annual campaign. But, while Executive Director Brad Riffee lauded the milestone, volunteers and donors, he urged more local residents to consider giving back throughout the upcoming holiday season.
Morgantown Christmas tree farmer donates Canaan Firs to West Virginia Capitol Complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex Monday to begin the celebration of the holiday season. The two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown.
Changes to downtown Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation spaces reviewed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Future development of the recreation space from the Benedum Civic Center to the Virginia Avenue park was discussed Monday evening by Bridgeport Council members, city leaders and The Thrasher Group. Sam Rich, Thrasher’s land development market leader, talked with city representatives before Monday’s regular...
Harrison County Commission to consider another general services building change order
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday will consider a change order on the general services building construction project that would bring gas service to the structure and replace regulators on rooftop units. The change order does not specify a cost for...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop 11/14/22
West Virginia interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop details his goals for the WVU athletic department while helping with the search for a new hire to the position. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription,...
Argyle R. Kaufman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of...
Bridgeport's single wing deception is Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport football opened its scoring during Saturday night’s playoff win over Cabell Midland with some trickery and an athletic finish. With the ball 10 yards from the end zone, what first appeared to be a run up the middle was handed off and then pitched backwards to Zach Rohrig, who had room to run around the right side.
