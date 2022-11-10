Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Tribal Police: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two are dead and two others are injured in the Isabella Reservation within Chippewa Township after an apparent murder-suicide Sunday, Nov. 13. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police reported receiving a domestic disturbance call in the early hours of the morning, with reported shots fired. The Tribal Police arrived on the...
Morning Sun
Lake Isabella rejects recreation proposal
Now that residents of Lake Isabella have rejected a ballot proposal for recreation, it’s back to the drawing board for village councilors. Voters in the village, which includes parts of Sherman and Broomfield townships, narrowly defeated on Tuesday a ballot proposal of up to 2.75 mills to be used for recreation, 507-541.
