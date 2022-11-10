ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Morning Sun

Tribal Police: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

Two are dead and two others are injured in the Isabella Reservation within Chippewa Township after an apparent murder-suicide Sunday, Nov. 13. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police reported receiving a domestic disturbance call in the early hours of the morning, with reported shots fired. The Tribal Police arrived on the...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Lake Isabella rejects recreation proposal

Now that residents of Lake Isabella have rejected a ballot proposal for recreation, it’s back to the drawing board for village councilors. Voters in the village, which includes parts of Sherman and Broomfield townships, narrowly defeated on Tuesday a ballot proposal of up to 2.75 mills to be used for recreation, 507-541.
LAKE ISABELLA, MI

