MK256 is a novel CDK8 inhibitor with potent antitumor activity in AML through downregulation of the STAT pathway

Since their first publication in 2010, the EULAR recommendations for the use of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic treatments (DMARDs) in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have become a most important publication in the field, and their updates are relied upon by many healthcare professionals, professional organizations and other stakeholders to offer an up-to-date and robust analysis on an optimal approach to the application of available treatment options in clinical practice.

3 DAYS AGO