MK256 is a novel CDK8 inhibitor with potent antitumor activity in AML through downregulation of the STAT pathway

MedicalXpress
Newfound cancer cell biology suggests which patients will respond to immunotherapy
Patients with head and neck cancer who have more genetic material on chromosome 9 in their cancer cells survive three times longer after receiving immunotherapy than those with less genetic material there, a new study finds. Within both normal and cancerous cells, chromosomes are the 23 superstructures that house, organize, and protect the DNA code.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
MedicalXpress
New treatment could significantly increase the efficacy of chemotherapy and prevent metastasis
A new treatment developed at Tel Aviv University may significantly enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing the risk for lung metastasis following chemo from 52% to only 6%. Conducted in an animal model, the study identified the mechanism that generates a cancer-promoting inflammatory environment in response to chemotherapy. Moreover, the researchers found that by adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the chemotherapy, metastasis can be prevented.
MedicalXpress
Data-driven, automated machine-learning system for detecting emerging public health threats
A dire threat to public health can emerge from a huge variety of sources—for example, infectious diseases, a spate of drug overdoses, or exposures to toxic chemicals. Federal, state, and local health departments must respond rapidly to disease outbreaks and other emerging bio-threats. While the current automated systems for "syndromic surveillance" can help by monitoring health data and detecting disease clusters, they are not able to detect clusters with rare or previously unseen symptomology.
MedicalXpress
Updated rheumatoid arthritis treatment recommendations
Since their first publication in 2010, the EULAR recommendations for the use of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic treatments (DMARDs) in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have become a most important publication in the field, and their updates are relied upon by many healthcare professionals, professional organizations and other stakeholders to offer an up-to-date and robust analysis on an optimal approach to the application of available treatment options in clinical practice.
MedicalXpress
Trial shows benefits of two forms of ankle surgery for osteoarthritis
Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis who undergo surgery see equally good outcomes from the two main surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, a new study led by UCL researchers has shown. The TARVA randomized clinical trial compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion (when the ankle joint is pinned to prevent...
MedicalXpress
Acupuncture reduces aromatase inhibitor-related joint pain
Among women with early breast cancer who have aromatase inhibitor-related joint pain, pain at 52 weeks is reduced with true acupuncture (TA) compared with sham acupuncture (SA) or waiting-list control (WC), according to a study published online Nov. 11 in JAMA Network Open. Dawn L. Hershman, M.D., from the Columbia...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
MedicalXpress
Researchers create novel device to measure nerve activity for treatment of sepsis and PTSD
A multi-campus research team has developed a novel device for non-invasively measuring cervical nerve activity in humans. The device, described in an article in Scientific Reports, has potential applications for supporting more personalized treatments for sepsis and mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "With this newly developed...
scitechdaily.com
Nanotechnology Breakthrough Makes Cancer Immunotherapy More Effective Against Solid Tumors
Preclinical study uses nanoparticles to attach immune-activating molecules to tumors, sensitizing them to immunotherapy. Scientists have developed a nanotechnology platform that can change the way the immune system sees solid tumor cells, making them more receptive to immunotherapy. This adaptable immune conversion approach has the potential for broad application across many cancer types, according to preclinical findings.
technologynetworks.com
Restoring Gut Microbiome After Antibiotics Could Improve Outcomes for Ovarian Cancer
Antibiotics routinely used in ovarian cancer care indiscriminately kill gut bacteria, leading to faster cancer progression and lower survival rates, according to recent Cleveland Clinic research. The results, published in Cancer Research, challenge the standard of care for ovarian cancer, the deadliest gynecologic malignancy. Antibiotics are essential to treating bacterial...
MedicalXpress
Using CRISPR-interference and single-cell transcriptomics to systematically examine inflammatory reactive states
Astrocytes or astroglia, the largest glial cell population in the central nervous system (CNS), perform numerous vital functions. Among other things, these glial cells (i.e., cells supporting functions of the nervous system) are involved in regulating the flow of blood in the brain and repairing the brain or spinal cord after infections or traumatic injuries.
MedicalXpress
Vendor misconduct associated with widespread use of non-secure electronic health record systems
Researchers at MedStar Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the University of Utah found electronic health record (EHR) vendor misconduct may have led to widespread use of suboptimal products for more than 70,000 clinicians across the country, as published today in JAMA Health Forum. Six EHR vendors were involved in settlements with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Justice alleging kickbacks and misrepresentation of product capabilities.
MedicalXpress
Indirectly influencing cancer's out-of-control cell replication
As differently as cancers or autoimmune diseases (such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis) affect people, they all have one characteristic in common: they are accompanied by increased cell proliferation. Accordingly, the diseased cells must vigorously increase their production of molecular building blocks, which is inevitably linked to greatly increased energy demands.
MedicalXpress
Analysis forecasts effects of new race-free kidney-function testing
Race—a social construct—is highly unreliable as a predictor of biologic variation across populations. Mounting evidence showing that race is not biology has called into question the use of many diagnostic tests and treatment approaches that still rely on outdated notions of race as a way to capture differences in biology and physiologic function across individuals with different genetic ancestries.
MedicalXpress
Study examines total knee replacement in patients under 21
A new study from researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has evaluated trends in the use of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in patients under 21 in the United States. The study was reported at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2022 meeting (abstract number 08780). According to Cynthia...
MedicalXpress
Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases: Predicting the success of biologicals
An international team led by researchers from the Cluster of Excellence PMI has found biomarkers that indicate at the beginning of anti-TNF alpha therapy whether it will be effective. With chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, a disturbed immune response leads to inflammation of the...
MedicalXpress
Phase 2b trial studies bepirovirsen for treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection
A 300-mg dose of bepirovirsen per week for 24 weeks results in sustained hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA loss in 9–10% of patients with chronic HBV infection, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Man-Fung...
MedicalXpress
Moderate exercise helps colorectal cancer patients live longer by reducing inflammation and improving gut bacteria
Regular physical activity can extend colorectal cancer patients' lives. In a first-ever study, scientists looked at the impact of exercise on the gut microbiome of cancer patients and reported a positive association. The gut microbiome is the largest portion of the body's collection of bacteria and other microbes that live in and on the body, according to the National Cancer Institute. Researchers found physical activity was also beneficial to obese cancer patients, who typically have a less healthy gut microbiome.
MedicalXpress
Fluorescent mouse blood will help us gain knowledge about brain diseases
Did you ever think of jellyfish or a salamander as fluorescent?. That is actually the case. Both animals have proteins in their bodies that enables them to light up. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen now invented a way to use these fluorescent proteins to gain new knowledge about brain diseases like depression, Alzheimer's, and strokes. Their study is published in Cell Reports Methods.
