Edmonds rushed two times for nine yards and caught one of two targets for zero yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans. In his debut with the Broncos, Edmonds played just 15 of Denver's 80 offensive snaps. The veteran played behind both Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray, as all three backs struggled to get much going on the ground. Any hope of the offense improving after the team's bye week was quickly diminished, as the team's only touchdown was on a busted coverage allowing Russell Wilson to connect with wide receiver Jalen Virgil. The Broncos' continued offensive woes paired with what is likely to be a three-man committee at running back will likely put a cap on Edmonds' fantasy potential. However, it would make sense to see his involvement increase as the season progresses. The 26-year-old will look to take a step forward when the Broncos host the Raiders in Week 11, though he will be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO