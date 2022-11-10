Read full article on original website
Uterine fibroid growth activated by chemicals found in everyday products
For the first time, scientists at Northwestern Medicine have demonstrated a causal link between environmental phthalates (toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products) and the increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumors among women. Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and they've also been...
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
A brain area thought to impart consciousness instead behaves like an internet router, says study
Tucked underneath the brain's outer, wrinkly cortex is a deeply mysterious area, known as the claustrum. This region has long been known to exchange signals with much of the cortex, which is responsible for higher reasoning and complex thought. Because of the claustrum's extensive connections, the legendary scientist Francis Crick, Ph.D., of DNA-discovery fame, first postulated in 2005 that the claustrum is the seat of consciousness; in other words, the region of the brain enabling awareness of the world and ourselves.
Newfound cancer cell biology suggests which patients will respond to immunotherapy
Patients with head and neck cancer who have more genetic material on chromosome 9 in their cancer cells survive three times longer after receiving immunotherapy than those with less genetic material there, a new study finds. Within both normal and cancerous cells, chromosomes are the 23 superstructures that house, organize, and protect the DNA code.
The hunt for disrupted brain signals behind autism
Part of understanding the underlying causes of autism spectrum disorder relies on figuring out which cells' signaling patterns in the brain are disrupted, and when during nervous system development the disruption occurs. New research findings in mouse models of one genetic risk for autism support the idea that loss of...
Study finds chronic-pain management, falls and limited access to care are critical issues among medically underserved
To improve the health of a community, the first step is to identify its most pressing needs. To that end, in 2022 Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) implemented a community-based participatory research (CBPR) approach to assess musculoskeletal health needs, identify health disparities and support the development of initiatives to address unmet needs.
Study pinpoints three brain regions with signature connections in autistic individuals
New study results from an international research team led by USC scientists have identified a signature pattern of white matter connectivity exclusive to the brains of autistic people distinct from that in the brains of people with developmental coordination disorder (DCD). Their findings appear today in Scientific Reports. Approximately 85...
Researchers create novel device to measure nerve activity for treatment of sepsis and PTSD
A multi-campus research team has developed a novel device for non-invasively measuring cervical nerve activity in humans. The device, described in an article in Scientific Reports, has potential applications for supporting more personalized treatments for sepsis and mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "With this newly developed...
Fluorescent mouse blood will help us gain knowledge about brain diseases
Did you ever think of jellyfish or a salamander as fluorescent?. That is actually the case. Both animals have proteins in their bodies that enables them to light up. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen now invented a way to use these fluorescent proteins to gain new knowledge about brain diseases like depression, Alzheimer's, and strokes. Their study is published in Cell Reports Methods.
Using CRISPR-interference and single-cell transcriptomics to systematically examine inflammatory reactive states
Astrocytes or astroglia, the largest glial cell population in the central nervous system (CNS), perform numerous vital functions. Among other things, these glial cells (i.e., cells supporting functions of the nervous system) are involved in regulating the flow of blood in the brain and repairing the brain or spinal cord after infections or traumatic injuries.
Study of heart disease trends reflects diversity among Asian Americans
Cardiovascular disease rates differ among Asian American subgroups but are rising faster for most of them than for white adults, new research from Northern California suggests. Only people of Japanese American and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander descent are not experiencing a faster rise in heart disease rates, according to...
Data-driven, automated machine-learning system for detecting emerging public health threats
A dire threat to public health can emerge from a huge variety of sources—for example, infectious diseases, a spate of drug overdoses, or exposures to toxic chemicals. Federal, state, and local health departments must respond rapidly to disease outbreaks and other emerging bio-threats. While the current automated systems for "syndromic surveillance" can help by monitoring health data and detecting disease clusters, they are not able to detect clusters with rare or previously unseen symptomology.
Moderate exercise helps colorectal cancer patients live longer by reducing inflammation and improving gut bacteria
Regular physical activity can extend colorectal cancer patients' lives. In a first-ever study, scientists looked at the impact of exercise on the gut microbiome of cancer patients and reported a positive association. The gut microbiome is the largest portion of the body's collection of bacteria and other microbes that live in and on the body, according to the National Cancer Institute. Researchers found physical activity was also beneficial to obese cancer patients, who typically have a less healthy gut microbiome.
Acupuncture reduces aromatase inhibitor-related joint pain
Among women with early breast cancer who have aromatase inhibitor-related joint pain, pain at 52 weeks is reduced with true acupuncture (TA) compared with sham acupuncture (SA) or waiting-list control (WC), according to a study published online Nov. 11 in JAMA Network Open. Dawn L. Hershman, M.D., from the Columbia...
Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases: Predicting the success of biologicals
An international team led by researchers from the Cluster of Excellence PMI has found biomarkers that indicate at the beginning of anti-TNF alpha therapy whether it will be effective. With chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, a disturbed immune response leads to inflammation of the...
Analysis forecasts effects of new race-free kidney-function testing
Race—a social construct—is highly unreliable as a predictor of biologic variation across populations. Mounting evidence showing that race is not biology has called into question the use of many diagnostic tests and treatment approaches that still rely on outdated notions of race as a way to capture differences in biology and physiologic function across individuals with different genetic ancestries.
Indirectly influencing cancer's out-of-control cell replication
As differently as cancers or autoimmune diseases (such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis) affect people, they all have one characteristic in common: they are accompanied by increased cell proliferation. Accordingly, the diseased cells must vigorously increase their production of molecular building blocks, which is inevitably linked to greatly increased energy demands.
Immune system holds clues to patients with high-risk smoldering myeloma likely to benefit from treatment
For many patients with a condition that often precedes multiple myeloma, early treatment can slow or delay the progression to myeloma. In a new study, investigators at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute demonstrate that changes in immune system cells can indicate which patients with high-risk "smoldering" myeloma are likely to progress to myeloma and which will benefit the most from treatment.
Aerobic activity can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%
A new study at Tel Aviv University found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%. According to the researchers, intensity aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor. The study was led by two...
Trial shows benefits of two forms of ankle surgery for osteoarthritis
Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis who undergo surgery see equally good outcomes from the two main surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, a new study led by UCL researchers has shown. The TARVA randomized clinical trial compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion (when the ankle joint is pinned to prevent...
