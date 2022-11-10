ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunshot heard during eviction standoff in Hollywood Hills

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

Gunshot heard during eviction standoff in Hollywood Hills, 101 Freeway shut down by CHP

Authorities have gone to the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills, where a standoff is in progress apparently involving an eviction notice being served at an apartment building, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau team has been sent to the location.

A gunshot reportedly was heard by authorities, but no injuries were reported.

Around 9:40 a.m., the entire 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions near Cahuenga Boulevard by the California Highway Patrol as a safety precaution. There is no word yet on when it will reopen.

Traffic on surface streets was routed away from the area as a precaution, and a command post was established.

Around 1 p.m., a sheriff's office on the scene said authorities have not been able to make any contact with the person believed to be inside the apartment where deputies attempted to serve the eviction notice.

Los Angeles, CA
