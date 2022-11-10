ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Travis R. James, 38, of Baton Rouge was sentenced on Nov. 10 to 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
Speed a suspected factor in deadly Lafourche Parish crash, LSP says

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WGNO) — Two men are dead after Louisiana State Police say their cars collided on the Leeville Toll Bridge in Lafourche Parish on Sunday (Nov. 14) night. According to detectives with LSP Troop C, the crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle and 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas.
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
Arkansas Department of Corrections requests submissions from communities interested in new prison

Guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates Aug. 10, 2009, at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections near Varner. The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for submissions Friday for communities interested in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security prison facility that will house 1,000 inmates. (Photo courtesy of Associated Press via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Click it or Ticket: Arkansas law enforcement plan to strengthen patrol assignments during Thanksgiving weekend

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas law enforcement is planning to buckle down on their patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not wearing their seatbelts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday. State Troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket “seat belt awareness campaign.
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested in Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Court documents indicated that Bankroll Freddie and his father,...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
Three New Troopers Assigned to Our Area

This week Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
