Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Travis R. James, 38, of Baton Rouge was sentenced on Nov. 10 to 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
One day after his wife's detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.
cenlanow.com
House special committee hears testimony in Ronald Greene death investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two testimonies were heard in Monday morning’s House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene meeting. The committee convened a little after 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol. State Police Col. Lamar Davis testified...
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie charged as part of federal drug, gun bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bankroll Freddie, a well known rapper from Arkansas, has been charged in connection to a federal case that resulted in nearly 50 arrests in November. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Department of Justice announced three federal investigations resulted in 45 arrests. The operation focused on...
cenlanow.com
Speed a suspected factor in deadly Lafourche Parish crash, LSP says
GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WGNO) — Two men are dead after Louisiana State Police say their cars collided on the Leeville Toll Bridge in Lafourche Parish on Sunday (Nov. 14) night. According to detectives with LSP Troop C, the crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle and 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas.
Man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in connection to Nacogdoches drug trafficking bust
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison on Thursday for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Nacogdoches area. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31 of Arkansas, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday. On Dec. 4, 2020, […]
Kait 8
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
KTLO
Arkansas Department of Corrections requests submissions from communities interested in new prison
Guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates Aug. 10, 2009, at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections near Varner. The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for submissions Friday for communities interested in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security prison facility that will house 1,000 inmates. (Photo courtesy of Associated Press via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
cenlanow.com
Click it or Ticket: Arkansas law enforcement plan to strengthen patrol assignments during Thanksgiving weekend
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas law enforcement is planning to buckle down on their patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not wearing their seatbelts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday. State Troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket “seat belt awareness campaign.
KATV
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested in Jonesboro
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Court documents indicated that Bankroll Freddie and his father,...
Kingpin convicted in drug enterprise leading to meth conspiracies in Missouri, Oklahoma
A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a criminal enterprise by organizing and directing methamphetamine conspiracies in Missouri and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma men arrested in fatal shooting of Arkansan man
Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on Saturday.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
Arkansas Department of Corrections considering land donations for new maximum-security facility
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions today for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
redriverparishjournal.com
Three New Troopers Assigned to Our Area
This week Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
Comments / 2