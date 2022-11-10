Read full article on original website
MICHELIN Guide adds 8 Central Coast eats
On the Central Coast, at least eight restaurants here will be part of the upcoming MICHELIN Guide. These businesses are recommended by inspectors, but it does not mean they have a MICHELIN Star yet.
calcoastnews.com
Barbecue sparks fire at home in San Luis Obispo
Firefighters extinguished a blaze before it could cause significant damage to a San Luis Obispo home on Sunday. At about 12:40 p.m., a barbecue smoker was left unattended and sitting too close to combustible materials and vegetation, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. A spark then caused a fire at the home located on San Carlos Drive.
sitelinesb.com
Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern
••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
Mountain lion stares down woman, dog at SLO mobile home park: ‘I was mesmerized’
Holly Hiner spotted the cougar while taking her pet Australian shepherd, Bear, outside.
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department hosted free Recycle Bin Distribution Event
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a special event to celebrate America Recycles Day. The post The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department hosted free Recycle Bin Distribution Event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local business helps homeless shelter move
Shelter able to save costs on the move to put towards services. – The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), a community resource for safe and secure shelter to meet the needs of families and individuals experiencing homelessness, has a new look in Paso Robles, and the long-awaited move to the newly renovated rooms of the repurposed motel was accomplished last Wednesday with the help of a local business.
Bakersfield Now
Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm faced a few obstacles this year
Co-owner Carl Holloway said two days before Thanksgiving is the best time to get your tree. He added that’s when the crowds aren’t as big.
cuestonian.com
Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine
There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
AOL Corp
Cold and windy week ahead for SLO County. Here’s when we might next see rain
Last week, a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. Locations in the Santa Lucia mountains between Cambria and Lake Nacimiento recorded over four inches of rain. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains...
Annual event raises tens of thousands for local veterans in Santa Maria
It was a night of golf, food, and fun aimed at helping local veterans in Santa Maria for the second annual “Tee it up for Veterans” event in Santa Maria.
SLO County nurse said she was a doctor. Now she has to pay $20,000 fine, DA says
The Arroyo Grande woman began going by “doctor” after earning a PhD in nursing, court documents show.
Musical holiday walk coming to Atascadero Lake
Free event includes performances, refreshments, holiday decorations. – The community is invited to Atascadero Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to enjoy a musical holiday walk around the lake. Homes all around the lake will be decked out with special lighting and holiday decorations. Many local...
SLO homeowners saw sinking ground, cracked floors in 1990s. One couple guessed the culprit
“We don’t know how bad it’s going to get,” SLO resident Susan Leal said in 1991.
Overnight Hwy 101 lane closure in Arroyo Grande
On Monday evening November 14, there will be an overnight lane closure in Arroyo Grande, according to Caltrans.
SLO County housing development could add 1,289 homes. Why are neighbors opposed to it?
“Is it a fit?” one neighbor asked. “That’s kind of the question you got to ask yourself.”
Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7
Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach
A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
Bruce Gibson widens lead in District 2 race as SLO County releases new vote counts
Here’s a look at the latest totals in races across San Luis Obispo County.
Fentanyl Crisis Invades San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — While San Luis Obispo County has been named the “Happiest Place in America,” we are not immune to the pandemic that is fentanyl. Paso Robles Press sat with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson to discuss what the fentanyl crisis looks like in our county and the danger it presents.
