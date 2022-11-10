ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

calcoastnews.com

Barbecue sparks fire at home in San Luis Obispo

Firefighters extinguished a blaze before it could cause significant damage to a San Luis Obispo home on Sunday. At about 12:40 p.m., a barbecue smoker was left unattended and sitting too close to combustible materials and vegetation, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. A spark then caused a fire at the home located on San Carlos Drive.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
sitelinesb.com

Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local business helps homeless shelter move

Shelter able to save costs on the move to put towards services. – The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), a community resource for safe and secure shelter to meet the needs of families and individuals experiencing homelessness, has a new look in Paso Robles, and the long-awaited move to the newly renovated rooms of the repurposed motel was accomplished last Wednesday with the help of a local business.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cuestonian.com

Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine

There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Musical holiday walk coming to Atascadero Lake

Free event includes performances, refreshments, holiday decorations. – The community is invited to Atascadero Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to enjoy a musical holiday walk around the lake. Homes all around the lake will be decked out with special lighting and holiday decorations. Many local...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7

Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach

A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
EnjoySLO

EnjoySLO

Atascadero, CA
ABOUT

EnjoySLO is a curated community calendar packed with the best events all around San Luis Obispo county. We cover events in Paso Robles, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Cambria, and everywhere in between.

 http://www.enjoyslo.com

