ALABAMA (WDHN) — Obesity in America is becoming the new normal according to a study by WalletHub. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that seven in 10 U.S. adults ages 20 and older are either obese or overweight. Those rates are lower for children and teens but have risen in the past few decades, according to WalletHub.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO