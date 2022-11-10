Wall Street soars to biggest gain in years after inflation cools in October; Dow jumps 1,200 points, S&P 500 up 5.5%

Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week’s huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China’s consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the...
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices...
BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week’s huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China’s consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, London was little changed while oil prices declined. Wall Street futures were higher, suggesting the prices might rebound from Monday’s 0.9% loss for the benchmark S&P 500 index. That market gave up part of last week’s 5.9% surge after lower U.S. inflation encouraged hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off planned rate hikes. “Equity markets are looking slightly positive,” said Craig Erlam of Oanda in a report. The rally of the past few weeks is “perhaps slowing a little,” he said, but “there doesn’t appear to be much appetite at this stage to bail on it.”
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their homes, government data showed Tuesday. Growth in factory output decelerated to 5% from the previous month’s 6.3%.
Comments / 0