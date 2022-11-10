Wall Street soars to biggest gain in years after inflation cools in October; Dow jumps 1,200 points, S&P 500 up 5.5%

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week’s huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China’s consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, London was little changed while oil prices declined. Wall Street futures were higher, suggesting the prices might rebound from Monday’s 0.9% loss for the benchmark S&P 500 index. That market gave up part of last week’s 5.9% surge after lower U.S. inflation encouraged hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off planned rate hikes. “Equity markets are looking slightly positive,” said Craig Erlam of Oanda in a report. The rally of the past few weeks is “perhaps slowing a little,” he said, but “there doesn’t appear to be much appetite at this stage to bail on it.”

51 MINUTES AGO