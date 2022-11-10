Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Dolphins place DE Emmanuel Ogbah on season-ending IR
The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return. “It...
NFL legend Larry Csonka toasts Commanders for ending Eagles' perfect season: 'I'm a Washington fan tonight'
Legendary NFL running back Larry Csonka toasted the Washington Commanders for handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season.
Centre Daily
Rams QB John Wolford Has Brutal Honesty About Offense vs. Cardinals
In the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it was more of the same story, with the offense struggling to find any rhythm. No, starting backup quarterback John Wolford in place of an injured Matthew Stafford didn't make things easier, but Sunday's performance was in line with how they've looked all season long.
Centre Daily
Packers-Titans Injury Report: 17 Players on ‘Victory Monday’ List
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL games played on Thursday night cause some oddities. Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, for instance, didn’t even go home after Sunday’s slump-busting victory over the Dallas Cowboys. “That’s just the way it is and that’s kind of the way I’ve done...
Centre Daily
The Fundamental Failing of the Browns Defense
The most damning statement that can be made about the Cleveland Browns defense this season is they are unable to stop offenses that can both run and pass. Their success is predicated on the opposing offense becoming one-dimensional either by choice or the Browns having enough success early to force the change.
Centre Daily
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
Centre Daily
Week 11 Odds: Panthers at Ravens
After a mini "bye week" the Panthers are ready to turn the page to this week's opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. With a win, Carolina can move to within a game of first place in the NFC South where a loss could give them sole possession of the No. 3 overall pick (if the season ended this Sunday).
Centre Daily
Why Drake Jackson is Primed to for a Breakout Game Against the Chargers
For once, the 49ers are not the most injured team when they take the field Sunday. The Chargers have plenty of impactful players missing in action when they come to Levi's Stadium. But one player who is of intrigue is the starting right tackle Trey Pipkins. Currently listed with a...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Watch: ‘Crap’ Eagles Upset by 10.5-Point Underdog Commanders on ‘MNF’
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys can now come out of NFC East mourning. As stunned as the Cowboys surely are after their history-making collapse in Sunday's 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay, the Monday result in Philadelphia serves as an .... un-stun?. Yes, the NFL world is in shock after...
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 27-17 Win Over the Jaguars
Already having a pair of strange games against the AFC South under their belt this season, the Kansas City Chiefs carried those vibes into the halftime locker room against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Once things got going their way in half No. 2, though, there was never serious doubt about the outcome of the game.
Centre Daily
Steelers Pitch Second Half Shutout, Beat Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a bye week to let consecutive losses to the Dolphins and Eagles stew and they clearly put the extra preparation time to good use. They entered halftime tied with the New Orleans Saints but didn't allow a point after intermission and hit on timely big plays on offense to beat New Orleans, 20-10 at Acrisure Stadium.
Centre Daily
Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Centre Daily
Schedule leaves Packers no time to celebrate ending slump
Matt LaFleur didn’t bother going home Sunday night after the Green Bay Packers snapped their longest losing streak since 2008 by rallying for an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He simply didn't have time. LaFleur had to start preparing as soon as possible for a Thursday night game...
Centre Daily
Three Glaring Disappointments: Browns put on Disaster Performance Against Dolphins
View the original article to see embedded media. Cleveland Browns had no answer for the Miami Dolphins throughout the 39-17 loss on the road. Cleveland was beaten in every facet of the game and it showed up on the scoreboard. Now, through nine games, the Browns have doubled the number...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Offense Needs Reinforcements
Quarterback: B- Jared Goff has had an uneven start to his 2022 season. He started off the campaign on a torrid pace. Through the Lions' first four games, the veteran signal-caller threw for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns, while tossing just three interceptions. Meanwhile, in five games since then, the...
Centre Daily
Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory. The defense was dominant...
