German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes
BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mama Dog And Puppies Were Found In A 122-Degree Desert | The Dodo Faith = Restored
Mama dog and her puppies were found in the middle of a 122-degree desert — wait until you see them enjoy grass for the first time!. Keep up with Sandy on Instagram: https://thedo.do/ezzyfromtheblock. Special thanks to Elika for helping to rescue Sandy: https://thedo.do/icareq8. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
pethelpful.com
Golden Doodle Puppy Perfectly Illustrates Why Puppies Are Our 'Babies'
If TikTok has taught us anything, it's that ghosts are real and wrestling is real. If TikTok proves it, it must be real. Now we have another totally adorable video that brings up an important point for dog owners, and that's whether or not you can consider your dog your "baby." Spoiler alert: Of course you can. It's an argument that has heated up in the last decade or so, whether or not people can choose to have dogs (or any pet, for that matter) and consider it their baby instead of having a traditional, human baby. Life is too short to let others decide how you live it. Of course your dog can be your baby.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
rsvplive.ie
Dogs Trust make urgent appeal for the public to foster dogs as they're inundated with puppies
Dogs Trust have a made an appeal to the public as they have received 54 puppies in the last three weeks. The dog charity are asking for help to foster the dogs as they have been inundated with surrender requests this year. Since January, they have been inundated with 2,180...
Owners Catch Golden Retriever Letting His Brother Out of Crate in Cute Clip
A hilarious video of a Golden Retriever springing his puppy brother out of a dog crate has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 240,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @remy_woof, an adorable Golden Retriever named Remy can be seen lying on the floor in front of his younger brother Rocco, who is in a dog crate while the text reads, "They ask 'How's crate training going?'"
Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online
A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time. Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement. It is...
Labrador retriever mix rescued from Texas and now in New York needs a loving home
A nine-and-a-half-year-old tan and white Labrador retriever mix who "loves belly rubs" has been patiently waiting for her forever family since she was rescued over a year ago in April 2021. "This older gal still has plenty of spunk and [is] looking for a home that can give her the...
Golden Retriever Steps In to Nurse Puppies After 12-Strong Litter Born
Thousands of people have watched the moment a golden retriever steps in to help another dog feed her 12 puppies. The viral TikTok video posted by @scoutslegacygoldens says that her dog Nova, a Pyrenean mastiff, had more puppies than she could handle. More than 194,000 people watched the video that...
Tears as Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy: 'Furever Home'
A dog named Bond has melted hearts online after a clip of him meeting his new parents and flying to his new home went viral on social media. In the video, shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username bondtheberner, the Bernese mountain puppy can be seen wagging his tail and instantly falling in love with his new parents as they take him to his new home.
Golden Retriever Is Best Big Brother to Newborn Baby in Adorable Video
A video that shows a golden retriever doting over his owners' newborn baby has left commenters in "awww." The video was posted to TikTok by @hdbrosriley—a page dedicated to chronicling the life of Riley the golden retriever—who wrote: "Three weeks of being a big brother!" It has amassed a whopping 31 million views and over 23,000 comments from charmed viewers calling Riley the "best big brother ever." You can watch the full video here.
Abandoned puppies saved by a Good Samaritan, an animal rescue, and a veteran
Two abandoned puppies were saved with the help of a Good Samaritan, a Minnesota animal rescue, and a veteran this week. The puppies were found "incredibly malnourished, emaciated, anemic, infested with worms and fleas, and stunted growth," according to a social media post from Ruff Start Rescue. Veterinary technicians initially...
pawesome.net
Cute Australian Shepherd Puppy Is Telling His Mom All About It
Australian Shepherd puppies are too cute. We all know how cute puppies are, but a howling puppy is amazing to see. The Aussies Doing Things 2 TikTok account uploaded a funny video of an Australian Shepherd puppy. The pup seems to be enjoying returning to the wild with its human mom keeping the conversation going. This is why we love Australian Shepherd puppies.
Bichon Frise Filmed Snoring Away Tucked Up in Owner's Bed: 'Ruff Morning'
A snoozing Bichon Frise has found internet fame after her owner shared a clip of her canine companion enjoying a well-earned nap. Queenie the dog was caught on camera tucked up in her human companion's bed, snoring away in footage that has been watched over 5 million times on TikTok.
Reddit Backs Woman Whose Dinner Was Ruined by Crying Baby: ‘Family Should’ve Gone Home’
Should parents not bring their babies to fancy restaurants?. On Reddit, a woman kick-started a conversation about dining-out etiquette after venting that her first time dining out with her husband since welcoming their second child was completely ruined by another couple's crying baby. The mother-of-two explained she was looking forward...
After Rough Start, Indiana Shelter Cat Wants to Help Others [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If you ask me, Bumper is an appropriate name for me! According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, a bumper is a device used for absorbing shock or preventing damage. In this case, that device is me! I will bump my head on you, looking for head rubs and cuddles; I will absorb negativity before it damages your perfectly good day; I will be your best friend for life! I’m only four years old and was found in pretty rough shape by a good Samaritan. I’m now neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. My adoption fee is only $80…Come adopt me today from the River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville!
Little Girl From Kentucky’s Joyful Reaction To Her Birthday Gift Wins the Internet
Everyone loves receiving gifts right?! It's even more special to get a gift you have been wanting for a long time. A big birthday wish came true for one little girl from Kentucky and her reaction is priceless. MEET CHARLOTTE. Charlotte is the youngest of five and is full of...
