Steelers offensive futility summed up in one simple stat

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The futility of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been well-documented this season. But NFL analyst Warren Sharp summed up just how bad the Steelers offense is with a single tweet. According to Sharp, the Steelers longest touchdown scored this season has been from eight yards out. Just look at the tweet below to get some perspective on just how poor that is compared to the rest of the league.

To further illustrate just how bad this is in a historical context, Pittsburgh is the only NFL team going back to 2000 to not have a touchdown of at least 15 yards through the first nine games of the season.

Most of the problems with this current offense seem to lead back to offensive coordinator Matt Canada. However, head coach Mike Tomlin is moving forward with Canada running the offense so short of miracle don’t look for ay of this to improve for the remainder of the season on any consistent basis.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

