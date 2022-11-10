Read full article on original website
Lucas County collecting unwanted fall items to keep them out of trash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting with Halloween, the fall and winter holiday season kicks into high gear. And that means people are producing more and different types of waste than they do the rest of the year. That's one reason November has been declared "Correct Recycling Month" by Toledo Mayor...
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
BGSU geochemist studying Lake Erie sediment as commercial fertilizer alternative to combat harmful algal blooms
Research into harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie previously has determined the chief culprit is too many nutrients in the watershed due to agricultural runoff, yet the process of preventing HABs is riddled with complexities. A Bowling Green State University geochemist, however, is exploring a promising way to mitigate nutrient...
Parish’s park service ends: Board member reflects on 8 years of changes
Denny Parish was first recruited to serve the Wood County Park District 30 years ago, when he was part of a group studying how to use Baldwin Woods. He became committed to the idea that the Weston woods and wetlands area be touched as little as possible. “It’s 128 acres...
Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity
PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street. The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown. There are no known suspects at this...
Elmore man seriously injured in US 6 crash
FREMONT – An Elmore man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 6. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred near milepost 23 in Riley Township. The crash was reported to the Sandusky Highway Patrol Dispatch Center at 6:19 p.m., according to a Monday press release.
Perrysburg Police Division participates in Toys For Tots donation drive
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division is participating in this year’s Toys For Tots donation drive for the second year in a row. Now through Dec. 15, residents can drop off new, unwrapped toys in the Toys For Tots box located inside the police division at 330 Walnut St.
TPD finds female shot inside residence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
Wood County honors 7 with spirit awards
The Wood County Commissioners recognized seven individuals from across the county with the 2022 Spirit of Wood County Awards. A ceremony was held Sunday in the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium at the Wood County Courthouse Complex. The 2022 award recipients were:. Suzanne Clark, Bowling Green, Industrial/Economic Development. Timothy J. Brown,...
Hittin' the Town at a Fulton County winery
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash
An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
Used Perrysburg playground equipment could go to Haiti
PERRYSBURG — As three city parks are getting ready for new playground equipment, the possible donation of the old equipment is being investigated by the city council recreation committee. Missions International of America, a 501c3 charitable organization, contacted the city with the idea of having the playground equipment that...
Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
Toledo man arrested on warrant, concealed weapon charge in BG
A Toledo man who was arrested on a warrant from another agency also faces charges in Wood County for carrying a concealed weapon. A Bowling Green police officer was on patrol Saturday at 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of East Court Street and ran a license plate on a parked 2022 Dodge Charger.
Double homicide victim killed
Patricia C. Cassin
Patricia C. Cassin, age 83 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday November 12, 2022. She was a lifelong Perrysburg resident, graduating from Perrysburg High School in 1957. Pat was born on January 14, 1939 to George “Burt” and Rebecca (Cornelius) Edwards.
