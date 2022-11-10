Read full article on original website
After the 'red wave' flop, we need new male political experts who are always wrong. I'm in.
The takeaway from the midterm elections is this: America’s cable news networks need to bring in fresh male voices who can also be consistently wrong.
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Biden victory lap from Cambodia after Dems retain Senate control
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. Biden briefly spoke with reporters during his stay in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The White House issued a transcript of...
🎥Biden wants to spend $11 billion annually on climate change
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We can no...
Appeals court keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
WASHINGTON (AP )—President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the...
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
President Volodymyr Zelensky laid out Ukraine's so-called peace formula, saying Kyiv's recent recapture of Kherson from Kremlin forces was their D-Day, and that now is the time for Russia's war to end.
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
