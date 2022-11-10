ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

WASHINGTON (AP )—President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the...
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
