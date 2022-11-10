Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Car thief arrested after returning to scene of crime, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they caught a car thief who came back to the scene of the crime shortly after committing the act. Brian Middlebrooks was charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Howell Mill Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
Woman jumps from car twice to escape kidnapping in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is receiving treatment after escaping a suspected kidnapper, twice. Clayton County Police say they arrested Joseph Oliver Lee. Lee is accused of having a gun and threatening to kill the victim, according to Clayton County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week. Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
The Citizen Online
Girlfriend who fired weapon at boyfriend charged with criminal trespass and assault
A Fayette County woman is facing charges for firing a gun at her boyfriend after he returned to the home to get his phone and kicked through a door following a dispute between the two. The woman — Theresa A. Ellis, 53, of north Fayette County — was charged with...
16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting outside Chick-fil-A in Vine City
Atlanta police have arrested a 16-year-old after a deadly shooting Saturday night outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Vi...
Attorney issue postpones trial for woman accused of shooting, killing man after hit-and-run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jury selection in a high-profile murder case had to be postponed after the defendant said her attorney suffered a stroke. The judge seemed to question if that’s true. Hannah Payne is accused of shooting and killing Kenneth Herring in May 2019. Police said Payne...
16-year-old charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting in Chick-fil-A parking lot
ATLANTA — A teenager is now in custody after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A over the weekend. Atlanta police say the 16-year-old and the victim were sitting in the car at the restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the teenager “negligently” fired the gun, striking and killing the victim.
fox5atlanta.com
14-hour long SWAT standoff ends with 7 arrests in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 14-hour standoff in northwest Atlanta ended in several arrests Monday afternoon. Officers were called out around 7 a.m. to the 3300 block of Delmar Lane near Interstate 285 for a burglary call. Witnesses reported several people entering a home under construction at the location. When officers arrived,...
WMAZ
1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
6 arrested after drug bust at Peachtree City apartment complex, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A drug bust at a Peachtree City apartment complex has landed six people behind bars. Peachtree City officers say them teamed up with officers from LaGrange to search two apartments at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Stevens Entry last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain
A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in SW Atlanta
Atlanta police have opened a homicide investigation after being flagged down Sunday afternoon while on a traffic stop in the Ashview Heights neighborhood.
Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police hopes downward trend in crime continues
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say crime is up only 3% over this same time last year and they hope to round out the year with a crime reduction. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peck presented those statistics to the Atlanta City Council Public Safety during a meeting on Monday. "We...
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said. Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Clayton County woman disappears after leaving for work
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for days. Officials tell FOX 5 that 45-year-old Phung To Ly left for work at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday and never came back. The family says she usually gets back home at around 8 p.m.
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
