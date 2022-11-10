ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Car thief arrested after returning to scene of crime, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they caught a car thief who came back to the scene of the crime shortly after committing the act. Brian Middlebrooks was charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Howell Mill Road...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

14-hour long SWAT standoff ends with 7 arrests in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 14-hour standoff in northwest Atlanta ended in several arrests Monday afternoon. Officers were called out around 7 a.m. to the 3300 block of Delmar Lane near Interstate 285 for a burglary call. Witnesses reported several people entering a home under construction at the location. When officers arrived,...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police hopes downward trend in crime continues

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say crime is up only 3% over this same time last year and they hope to round out the year with a crime reduction. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peck presented those statistics to the Atlanta City Council Public Safety during a meeting on Monday. "We...
ATLANTA, GA

