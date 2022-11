DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 — DE-CIX, the world’s leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, has announced that its IX platform in Dallas has been included in this year’s SCinet network design. Designed and created each year for the conference, SCinet is a global collaboration of high-performance networking experts who provide the fastest and most powerful volunteer-built network in the world for the SC Conference. This year, SC22, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis takes place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas from November 13-18, 2022.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO