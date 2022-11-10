ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay County, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple counts of theft after police say he charged homeowners for improvement projects he never completed. Fort Wayne’s NBC News has obtained the probable cause documents from the Allen County Superior Circuit Court in the case against 27-year-old Zachery Downing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A police pursuit Sunday evening ended in a car crash in downtown Fort Wayne. Around 4:57 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were patrolling near East Creighton Avenue and Smith Street when a detective noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down East Creighton Ave. Detectives say they tried to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
MUNCIE, IN
peakofohio.com

County Drug Task Force makes bust in Quincy

Three Piqua residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday night in Quincy following a narcotic enforcement operation. The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Township Road 255. The driver, James Hughes, 48, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.
QUINCY, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD CONTINUES TO SEEK LEADS IN WEEKEND SHOOTING DEATH

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond police are still seeking information about the city’s latest fatal shooting. Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the 1100 block of North I Street and found 33-year-old Nicholas Lakes dead at the scene. The only information on the suspected shooter is that the person was wearing a mask, dressed in red, and fled to the east. Lakes had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in two separate drug-dealing cases two weeks from today. Police would like to hear from anyone who can help with the shooting investigation.
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

33-year-old man killed in shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street. Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased...
RICHMOND, IN
californiaexaminer.net

State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

No injuries reported in house fire on city’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no injuries were reported following a house fire on the city’s north side Monday morning. Crews were called to the 1600 block of Lochinvar Drive, in the Pine Valley neighborhood, just after 8 a.m. Fire crews on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Man killed in Richmond shooting overnight

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight, police said. Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 1110 block of North I Street for a report of a shooting. There they located Nicholas F. Lakes, of Richmond, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, IN
WANE-TV

Court Docs: Woman accused of leaving friend behind in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash where a passenger in her vehicle was partially ejected and injured, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors formally charged 28-year-old Makenzie N. Scheider with a Level 6...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1017thepoint.com

MAN FOUND IN EVERTON CEMETERY DIED FROM SELF-INFLICTED WOUND

(Everton, IN)--The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released more information on the latest body to be found in or near a cemetery. A body was found Tuesday in Everton Cemetery. The cause of death was a gunshot wound. Thursday, investigators said that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The Indiana State Police assisted with the most recent investigation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
wbiw.com

Fight and firearms lead to the arrest of two

BEDFORD – On Monday, November 7th at 3:07 p.m. Bedford Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a physical fight occurring near the intersection of 3rd and S streets. When officers arrived four people were standing in the front yard of 329 S Street. The individuals included two...
BEDFORD, IN

