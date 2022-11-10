Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne Contractor arrested, accused of theft
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple counts of theft after police say he charged homeowners for improvement projects he never completed. Fort Wayne’s NBC News has obtained the probable cause documents from the Allen County Superior Circuit Court in the case against 27-year-old Zachery Downing.
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A police pursuit Sunday evening ended in a car crash in downtown Fort Wayne. Around 4:57 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were patrolling near East Creighton Avenue and Smith Street when a detective noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down East Creighton Ave. Detectives say they tried to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off.
COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
2 inmates captured in helicopter search after leaving New Castle correctional facility
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two inmates enjoyed 2 hours of freedom from an Indiana correctional facility after walking out of their housing Monday. 20-year-old Austin Bolton and 19-year-old Keegan Brooks left New Castle Correctional Facility around 5 p.m., the Indiana Dept. of Corrections said. The pair was found two hours later and taken into custody, […]
County Drug Task Force makes bust in Quincy
Three Piqua residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday night in Quincy following a narcotic enforcement operation. The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Township Road 255. The driver, James Hughes, 48, was placed under arrest on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.
RPD CONTINUES TO SEEK LEADS IN WEEKEND SHOOTING DEATH
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond police are still seeking information about the city’s latest fatal shooting. Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the 1100 block of North I Street and found 33-year-old Nicholas Lakes dead at the scene. The only information on the suspected shooter is that the person was wearing a mask, dressed in red, and fled to the east. Lakes had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in two separate drug-dealing cases two weeks from today. Police would like to hear from anyone who can help with the shooting investigation.
4-year-old boy dead in Muncie shooting; Mother, boyfriend arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for neglect in the death of a 4-year-old who died after being shot in Muncie on Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting shortly after noon in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, near East Memorial Drive. The...
33-year-old man killed in shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street. Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased...
State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot
The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
No injuries reported in house fire on city’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no injuries were reported following a house fire on the city’s north side Monday morning. Crews were called to the 1600 block of Lochinvar Drive, in the Pine Valley neighborhood, just after 8 a.m. Fire crews on...
Man killed in Richmond shooting overnight
RICHMOND, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight, police said. Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 1110 block of North I Street for a report of a shooting. There they located Nicholas F. Lakes, of Richmond, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Court Docs: Woman accused of leaving friend behind in crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash where a passenger in her vehicle was partially ejected and injured, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors formally charged 28-year-old Makenzie N. Scheider with a Level 6...
Muncie man accused of fleeing scene after hitting motorcyclist with SUV
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court records reveal that a Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. Anthony J. Mote, 54, is a longstanding habitual traffic violator who...
MAN FOUND IN EVERTON CEMETERY DIED FROM SELF-INFLICTED WOUND
(Everton, IN)--The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released more information on the latest body to be found in or near a cemetery. A body was found Tuesday in Everton Cemetery. The cause of death was a gunshot wound. Thursday, investigators said that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The Indiana State Police assisted with the most recent investigation.
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
Video shows man wrestling with 3 Fort Wayne officers before he was hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- FOX 55 News has obtained video showing a man struggling with three Fort Wayne Police officers several minutes before officers and paramedics had to perform life-saving measures and rush him to the hospital. Fort Wayne Police said Thursday that the video doesn't show everything that...
Union County sheriff’s truck found in Shelbyville; Connersville felon still on the run
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are searching for an elusive Connersville felon who is on the run after stealing a Union County Sheriff’s Department truck, according to Indiana State Police. Witnesses told CBS4 the pickup truck was stolen from the QuickPix Convenience store on N. Main Street in Liberty...
2 arrested after Connersville man shot, critically injured during altercation
Police said they are investigating this as an isolated incident stemming from a domestic altercation.
Fight and firearms lead to the arrest of two
BEDFORD – On Monday, November 7th at 3:07 p.m. Bedford Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a physical fight occurring near the intersection of 3rd and S streets. When officers arrived four people were standing in the front yard of 329 S Street. The individuals included two...
