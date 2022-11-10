Car strikes Wendy’s in Groton, damages gas line

Groton ―Town Police say a car struck the Wendy’s building on Long Hill Road late Thursday morning and then drove off before police arrived.

Police said that at 11:30 a.m. they received several 911 calls about a car striking the fast food restaurant at 689 Long Hill Road, causing a gas line leading to the building to break loose.

When police arrived, they learned the car had left. They then closed Long Hill Road to both vehicles and pedestrians from the intersections of Meridian Street Extension and Drozdyk Drive.

Firefighters from the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department shut off the gas line to the building. Long Hill Road was reopened early Thursday afternoon but the Wendy’s remained closed.

Police said they are trying to contact and identify the drive of the car. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information that could assist officers with the case to call them at 860-441-6712.