ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Car strikes Wendy’s in Groton, damages gas line

By Joe Wojtas
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Groton ―Town Police say a car struck the Wendy’s building on Long Hill Road late Thursday morning and then drove off before police arrived.

Police said that at 11:30 a.m. they received several 911 calls about a car striking the fast food restaurant at 689 Long Hill Road, causing a gas line leading to the building to break loose.

When police arrived, they learned the car had left. They then closed Long Hill Road to both vehicles and pedestrians from the intersections of Meridian Street Extension and Drozdyk Drive.

Firefighters from the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department shut off the gas line to the building. Long Hill Road was reopened early Thursday afternoon but the Wendy’s remained closed.

Police said they are trying to contact and identify the drive of the car. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information that could assist officers with the case to call them at 860-441-6712.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash On Route 6 In Killingly

An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Windham County at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly near the Rhode Island border, Connecticut State Police reported.
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

1 injured in overnight shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Local police say a man walked into the hospital overnight with a gunshot wound. At approximately 1:22 A.M., Hartford police responded to an a local hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. The victim was in his thirties and the injuries were non-life threatening.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Three sent to hospital after tree struck car in parking lot

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening. The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop. Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency […]
WINDHAM, CT
FOX 61

2 people shot in separate incidents in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were shot but expected to recover in separate incidents in Hartford Monday, according to police. At 1:22 a.m., police officers were called to a hospital for a gunshot victim. They found a man in his thirties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the area of 133 Newfield Avenue, according to Hartford Police.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Unsolved murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder. A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed. Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Groton Crash

A Connecticut dump truck driver was killed and a passenger injured during a single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree. The crash took place in New London County around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in Groton. According to Capt. Greg McCarthy of the Groton Police, emergency dispatch received several 911...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting

A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police identify man in Hartford shooting caught on camera

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police identified a man who was shot in a deadly shooting Wednesday night that was caught on a city camera. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. Brown was shot to death at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Capen Street, according to […]
HARTFORD, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
338
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy