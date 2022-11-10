Read full article on original website
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville organizations honor and provide resources to local Veterans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We're taking a look at some of the organizations who honor and serve Veterans living in North Alabama as part of FOX54's Honoring Veterans week. When those in the military leave service, it can be difficult transitioning back to civilian life. Organizations in North Alabama want...
Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
Huntsville hosts annual 'Veterans Day Parade'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Huntsville for the annual Veterans Day Parade, to honor and thank those who have served. The rain didn't stop the community of Huntsville to come together Friday to honor Veterans. There were lots of smiles and waves and attendees thanking...
Anderson community raising money for local teen’s service dog
14-year-old Caden Jackson has been suffering from seizures since 2013.
City of Huntsville's Green Team giving new life to old political signs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — While election season has come to a close, many are still holding on to their political signage and the City of Huntsville has created a way to give these signs new life. Green Team Manager Nicole Sothers spoke on the details of the project. "So, the...
Honoring Veterans: Sgt. James L. Carson turns 100!
ARAB, Ala. — A small group of close acquaintances gather at Arab City Park to lay a wreath at the Veterans Monument. One of them is Sergeant James L. Carson, a 99-year-old WWII veteran who says he's just thankful to still be here! "I'm thankful and blessed to have had good health for all my life until this apparent time period, and it's just wonderful to be here and be among our American Legion friends."
Honoring Veterans: Meet U.S. Army Sergeant Michael Streeter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Michael Streeter is a retired U.S. Army Sergeant who was with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He began his service in the 90's working in special operations as a Carl Gustav gunner…and frequently parachuted out of planes. "I hit the ground really hard and...
Honoring Veterans: Master Sgt. Julia Chambers served in three combat tours for the U.S. Army
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We hear from one Veteran who balanced being a mother and wife while serving in three combat tours as part of FOX54's Honoring Veterans week. Meet retired Master Sergeant Julia Chambers who, after serving, found her purpose in helping fellow veterans. "The patriarch of our family,...
This Alabama metro area is among the top 5 in the U.S. for manufacturing jobs
The Decatur metro area is the second best place to work in manufacturing in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset. The financial technology company placed the north Alabama city only behind Ames, Iowa in a breakdown of where manufacturing sectors are still thriving in the U.S. The...
Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Honoring Veterans: Sgt. Matthias Letson, U.S. Army, Vietnam War
MOULTON, Ala. — Sgt. Matthias Letson is a Vietnam War veteran from Moulton. In honor of Veterans Day, FOX54 News tells his story about the hardships of war and the life he built after his return. "I didn't approve of the war and I got my first draft notice...
Athens State University president Dr. Philip Way resigns
ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens State University Board of Trustees have released that earlier today, Dr. Philip Way announced that he was stepping down as President of Athens State University. In announcing his resignation, Way stated, “I have done what I aimed to do,” and touted recent accomplishments of the university, including the initiation of approximately 20 new degree programs, especially at the graduate level. Way also referenced the university’s culture of innovation, as shown by the surge in online and experiential learning programs. Way explained that after spending years as a provost and president of two universities, he wants to take some time to “rebalance [his] life, giv[ing] more attention to conventional faculty activities as well as family and personal pursuits.”
Home Instead hosts 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages residents in North Alabama to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family to celebrate with. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a...
Take the ‘Maintain, Don’t Gain’ challenge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Holidays and weight loss. For most people, those two things don't go together. That's why the City of Huntsville and Huntsville Hospital System are encouraging people to join the "Maintain, Don't Gain" Challenge, starting on November 14. It's free, and there are prizes!. “This annual program...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer sentenced to death for killing of three
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A man convicted of killing three people, including a 7-year-old boy, in robberies that netted $600 was sentenced to death on Monday by a judge who called him “a reason for the death penalty to exist.”. A judge handed down the death sentence to Jimmy...
Huntsville barbershop offers free haircuts to veterans, first responders, and military
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The word free may be one you don't hear often. However, Taylor's Barbershop is changing that on Nov. 5. Owner and Master Barber, Ollie Taylor said, the Barbershop will be offering free haircuts as a small token to show support and gratitude for those who selflessly serve. "We wanted to include some of our first responders and active military, you know, firemen, policemen, and then include them and show them some respect for what they've done for us and the community."
MCSS social worker killed in Monday morning crash
Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.
