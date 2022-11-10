ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

southerntorch.com

Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
RAINSVILLE, AL
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville hosts annual 'Veterans Day Parade'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Huntsville for the annual Veterans Day Parade, to honor and thank those who have served. The rain didn't stop the community of Huntsville to come together Friday to honor Veterans. There were lots of smiles and waves and attendees thanking...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Honoring Veterans: Sgt. James L. Carson turns 100!

ARAB, Ala. — A small group of close acquaintances gather at Arab City Park to lay a wreath at the Veterans Monument. One of them is Sergeant James L. Carson, a 99-year-old WWII veteran who says he's just thankful to still be here! "I'm thankful and blessed to have had good health for all my life until this apparent time period, and it's just wonderful to be here and be among our American Legion friends."
ARAB, AL
WAFF

Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Athens State University president Dr. Philip Way resigns

ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens State University Board of Trustees have released that earlier today, Dr. Philip Way announced that he was stepping down as President of Athens State University. In announcing his resignation, Way stated, “I have done what I aimed to do,” and touted recent accomplishments of the university, including the initiation of approximately 20 new degree programs, especially at the graduate level. Way also referenced the university’s culture of innovation, as shown by the surge in online and experiential learning programs. Way explained that after spending years as a provost and president of two universities, he wants to take some time to “rebalance [his] life, giv[ing] more attention to conventional faculty activities as well as family and personal pursuits.”
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

Take the ‘Maintain, Don’t Gain’ challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Holidays and weight loss. For most people, those two things don't go together. That's why the City of Huntsville and Huntsville Hospital System are encouraging people to join the "Maintain, Don't Gain" Challenge, starting on November 14. It's free, and there are prizes!. “This annual program...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville barbershop offers free haircuts to veterans, first responders, and military

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The word free may be one you don't hear often. However, Taylor's Barbershop is changing that on Nov. 5. Owner and Master Barber, Ollie Taylor said, the Barbershop will be offering free haircuts as a small token to show support and gratitude for those who selflessly serve. "We wanted to include some of our first responders and active military, you know, firemen, policemen, and then include them and show them some respect for what they've done for us and the community."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

