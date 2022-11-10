ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens State University Board of Trustees have released that earlier today, Dr. Philip Way announced that he was stepping down as President of Athens State University. In announcing his resignation, Way stated, “I have done what I aimed to do,” and touted recent accomplishments of the university, including the initiation of approximately 20 new degree programs, especially at the graduate level. Way also referenced the university’s culture of innovation, as shown by the surge in online and experiential learning programs. Way explained that after spending years as a provost and president of two universities, he wants to take some time to “rebalance [his] life, giv[ing] more attention to conventional faculty activities as well as family and personal pursuits.”

ATHENS, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO