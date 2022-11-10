Read full article on original website
Like segregationists of old, Tong raps outside agitators
On the Friday before the state election, Governor Lamont and state Attorney General William Tong seized the last opportunity of their campaigns to show that most of Connecticut politics is empty posturing without relevance to daily life -- indeed, to show that some of Connecticut politics is even a denial of daily life.
Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter
With Connecticut’s gasoline tax holiday almost halfway through its eighth and final month, an effort to waive that 25-cents-per-gallon break through February or March is in Gov. Ned Lamont’s court. His fellow Democrats in House and Senate majorities renewed their interest this week in a special session in...
Drought advisory reduced again, to Stage 1
After recent rainfall brought relief to Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont reduced the drought advisory from a Stage 2 to a Stage 1 statewide. Lamont declared a Stage 2 level in October. “Water levels around the state are returning to normal conditions, but some of our reservoirs and ground water levels...
Rockville's Niemczyk wins state swimming title
Rockville High girls swimmer Jocelyn Niemczyk entered the Class M state championship meet Monday as the top seed in the 100-yard breaststroke race. The junior lived up to the billing, capture the individual title at the meet at Southern Connecticut State University. Niemczyk finished in 1:05.45. Freshman Milena Brodowicz of...
Tree falls on vehicle; 3 hurt at UConn
STORRS — Three people were hospitalized after a tree fell on a vehicle in a parking lot on North Eagleville Road late Friday, according to the University of Connecticut. Emergency personnel responded to the incident soon after 11 p.m., finding that the driver and passengers had exited the vehicle, Stephanie Reitz, university spokesperson and manager of media relations, said in an email.
Griffin giving UConn plenty in reserve
STORRS — It was two weeks after she had back surgery in January that Aubrey Griffin hobbled down a hallway using a cane at St. John’s Carnesecca Arena to make a surprise visit to the UConn women’s basketball team’s locker room. That 10 months later she’d...
Fudd, fifth-ranked UConn top No. 3 Texas
STORRS -- Azzi Fudd came through when the UConn women's basketball team needed her to Monday to give the Huskies an early-season quality win. Fudd scored a career-high 32 points as No. 5 UConn defeated third-ranked Texas 83-76 at Gampel Pavilion. “If you are as good as she is, you...
'Mr. Connecticut', Jackson Mitchell, guides UConn football team to bowl eligibility for first time since 2015
EAST HARTFORD -- Many of the UConn football fans who stormed the field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium following the Huskies’ upset of No. 19 Liberty Saturday gathered around linebacker Jackson Mitchell near midfield and thanked him for his role in guiding the dormant program back to prominence. Mitchell,...
UConn women, Lopez Sénéchal have eyes on No. 3 Texas
STORRS — Lou Lopez Sénéchal joined the UConn women’s basketball team to play in games like tonight’s. That the sixth-ranked Huskies are playing host to No. 3 Texas at Gampel Pavilion eight months after the Longhorns ended Lopez Sénéchal’s Fairfield career in the NCAA tournament is a bonus of her being here.
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially opened...
Children’s hospitals slammed by viruses
Children’s hospitals in Connecticut continue to be slammed by cases of respiratory syncytial virus, officials there say, as the arrival of influenza threatens to worsen the ongoing crisis. “There’s a lot of data to suggest that we’re going to see a pretty severe influenza surge,” said Dr. Matthew Bizzarro,...
UConn football upsets No. 19 Liberty to reach six-win mark, bowl eligibility for first time since 2015
EAST HARTFORD — In an offensive meeting during UConn football's preseason camp, freshman quarterback Zion Turner was asked what he hoped to achieve in the 2022 season. “I want to take the team to a bowl game,” Turner responded. Turner made good on that promise Saturday.
UConn men's basketball notebook: Hawkins on the mend
STORRS — Jordan Hawkins was poised for a breakout season with the UConn men’s basketball team. But the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard played only 8:43 of the Huskies’ opener against Stonehill Nov. 7 before leaving the contest and entering concussion protocol. Hawkins missed UConn’s second game Friday too...
