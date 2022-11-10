ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Like segregationists of old, Tong raps outside agitators

On the Friday before the state election, Governor Lamont and state Attorney General William Tong seized the last opportunity of their campaigns to show that most of Connecticut politics is empty posturing without relevance to daily life -- indeed, to show that some of Connecticut politics is even a denial of daily life.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter

With Connecticut’s gasoline tax holiday almost halfway through its eighth and final month, an effort to waive that 25-cents-per-gallon break through February or March is in Gov. Ned Lamont’s court. His fellow Democrats in House and Senate majorities renewed their interest this week in a special session in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Drought advisory reduced again, to Stage 1

After recent rainfall brought relief to Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont reduced the drought advisory from a Stage 2 to a Stage 1 statewide. Lamont declared a Stage 2 level in October. “Water levels around the state are returning to normal conditions, but some of our reservoirs and ground water levels...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Rockville's Niemczyk wins state swimming title

Rockville High girls swimmer Jocelyn Niemczyk entered the Class M state championship meet Monday as the top seed in the 100-yard breaststroke race. The junior lived up to the billing, capture the individual title at the meet at Southern Connecticut State University. Niemczyk finished in 1:05.45. Freshman Milena Brodowicz of...
ROCKVILLE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tree falls on vehicle; 3 hurt at UConn

STORRS — Three people were hospitalized after a tree fell on a vehicle in a parking lot on North Eagleville Road late Friday, according to the University of Connecticut. Emergency personnel responded to the incident soon after 11 p.m., finding that the driver and passengers had exited the vehicle, Stephanie Reitz, university spokesperson and manager of media relations, said in an email.
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Griffin giving UConn plenty in reserve

STORRS — It was two weeks after she had back surgery in January that Aubrey Griffin hobbled down a hallway using a cane at St. John’s Carnesecca Arena to make a surprise visit to the UConn women’s basketball team’s locker room. That 10 months later she’d...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fudd, fifth-ranked UConn top No. 3 Texas

STORRS -- Azzi Fudd came through when the UConn women's basketball team needed her to Monday to give the Huskies an early-season quality win. Fudd scored a career-high 32 points as No. 5 UConn defeated third-ranked Texas 83-76 at Gampel Pavilion. “If you are as good as she is, you...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn women, Lopez Sénéchal have eyes on No. 3 Texas

STORRS — Lou Lopez Sénéchal joined the UConn women’s basketball team to play in games like tonight’s. That the sixth-ranked Huskies are playing host to No. 3 Texas at Gampel Pavilion eight months after the Longhorns ended Lopez Sénéchal’s Fairfield career in the NCAA tournament is a bonus of her being here.
AUSTIN, TX
Journal Inquirer

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially opened...
NEWTOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Children’s hospitals slammed by viruses

Children’s hospitals in Connecticut continue to be slammed by cases of respiratory syncytial virus, officials there say, as the arrival of influenza threatens to worsen the ongoing crisis. “There’s a lot of data to suggest that we’re going to see a pretty severe influenza surge,” said Dr. Matthew Bizzarro,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

UConn men's basketball notebook: Hawkins on the mend

STORRS — Jordan Hawkins was poised for a breakout season with the UConn men’s basketball team. But the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard played only 8:43 of the Huskies’ opener against Stonehill Nov. 7 before leaving the contest and entering concussion protocol. Hawkins missed UConn’s second game Friday too...
STORRS, CT

