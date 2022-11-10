ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 10: Jacoby Brissett is a top-5 QB

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns reads the defense during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 10. Which will come to pass?

Count on Kmet

Scott Pianowski: We have to forget the early part of Cole Kmet's season. The Bears' offense was a hide-and-hope show, with little creativity or proactivity in the passing game. Kmet has three touchdowns in two weeks and is coming off his biggest target day of the year. And consider how he's scoring of late, benefiting off play design and feasting on defenses that are petrified of Justin Fields' running ability. These are chippies.

Kmet's currently TE17 in expert consensus rank, which doesn't make sense. The Lions have problems in seam coverage and have allowed the third-most points to the position. Kmet easily makes my top 10, and I'll start him anywhere I can.

Gibson sneaks into RB1 territory

Matt Harmon: It's far from the sexiest offense and the Week 9 results weren't ideal but I'm going back to the well with Antonio Gibson. We know that Terry McLaurin has gotten a bump with ODU's Finest under center but Gibson ranks third with a 15.9% target share in Taylor Heinicke's three starts. With fellow backfield mate J.D. McKissic still sidelined by a neck injury, Gibson should hold this role down for now. Washington on Monday night gets the Eagles, who are 31st in rushing success rate allowed but third in passing success rate allowed. So Gibson can win in two ways: He can run off some big plays against this funnel defense or catch a handful of passes in comeback mode. I can see him sneaking into the RB1 ranks this week.

Brissett's big day

Dalton Del Don: The Browns prefer to run, but opponents have the second-highest pass rate (67.7%) when playing in Miami this season. The Dolphins' defense also sports a bottom-five pressure rate and has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season (despite facing Zach Wilson, Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones and Jared Goff). Conversely, Miami's offense sets up well to score a bunch of points Sunday in a matchup with one of the highest totals (48.5 points) of the week. Jacoby Brissett is available in 90% of Yahoo leagues yet finishes as a top-five fantasy QB this week.

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Olave: Overall WR1?

Andy Behrens:Chris Olave has been the NFL's air-yards king basically all season, but it hasn't yet translated into a monster, week-winning performance. It feels as if perhaps that's about to change. This week, Olave gets a Steelers defense that's allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. Wideouts have scored 13 touchdowns against this defense and delivered six 100-yard games. We're about to see Olave's first multi-TD performance and, just maybe, his first week as the overall WR1.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

