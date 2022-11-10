Porsche Design is no stranger to the workings of sneaker culture, having previously developed a long-running collection alongside adidas. And while their relationship with the Three Stripes has since come to an end, the German design studio is still as much a part of the scene thanks to PUMA. And for the two’s latest collaborative effort, they’re crafting an extremely limited sneaker designed exclusively for the Porsche Club of America.

12 HOURS AGO