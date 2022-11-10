Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Worn Blue Suedes Make An Appearance On The Nike Dunk High
Having released less than a year ago, The Swoosh is returning to the washed suede aesthetic that rendered its widely-popular Air Jordan 1 “Hyper Royal” proposition, borrowing the latter for its latest Nike Dunk High build. Extending a hairy suede across its base layer, a muted grey hue...
sneakernews.com
Purples And Pastels Liven This Nike LeBron Witness 7
While we recently received a look at the first Lakers-centric colorway of the Nike LeBron 20, The King’s in-budget styles have centered their efforts exclusively around the purple and gold. Such is the case with the LeBron Witness 7’s latest proposition featuring a slight pastel twist. Tapping into...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Mini-Swoosh Twist To This OG-Style Air Max 95
While the Caped Crusader’s winged insignia wasn’t officially affixed on the Air Max 95’s 2019 release, the “Batman” vibes were nonetheless ever-present through the silhouette’s darkened aesthetic adorned with golden yellow accents. Following the sudden passing of Kevin Conroy this week – the voice of DC’s animated Batman for over 20 years – the Gotham Knight’s color scheme is reenacting on Sergio Lazano’s design for a well-timed yet unconnected posthumous homage.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Penny 2 Gets “Rosewood” Accents
If the Air Penny 2 is following the roadmap of the Air Penny 1, we can fully expect the return of original colorways in addition to the recent collaborative drops with Social Status.Until then, Nike has presented a variety of Air Penny 2 colorways fit for 2022/2023, like this newly revealed “Rosewood” iteration.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Speeds Up The “Moving Company” Collection
The Nike Air Huarache has been in full force over the latter few months, as the latest construction is set to join The Swooshes seasonal collection inspired by their own faux “Moving Company”. Having seemingly treated the entirety of the Beaverton-based brand’s lifestyle silhouettes including a duo of...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Low Jumbo Resurfaces In Black And White
Jumbo-sized Swooshes have breathed revitalized life into one of The Swooshes oldest constructions, rendering a constant stream of Nike Blazer propositions emboldened by the enlarged Check. After taking a short hiatus following its more than prevalent summer, a simplified aesthetic has been employed unto the presiding low-top. Utilizing a tried-and-true...
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC To Chicago”
2022 has seen Jordan Brand make a concerted effort toward reinvigorating its offerings of the Air Jordan 2. From its widely-regarded collaborative propositions with J. Balvin and Titan to the silhouette’s increased slate of inline colorways, the two franchises most widely associated with His Airness are next dressing the aforementioned model.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail”
Unveiling their collaborative collection of Air Jordan 5’s last Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand currently preparing for the November 28th release of the AJ 5 “Crimson Bliss” – in which the producer wore courtside atop a silk pillow at last weekends Miami Heat game. Following a first-look in October at the second proposition within the set to drop, official images of the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” have recently surfaced.
sneakernews.com
More Fall Options Surface In The New Balance 990v3 Made In USA
With Teddy Santis at the helm, New Balance’s heritage-filled archives of lifestyle silhouettes have skyrocketed up the ranks with the 990v3 continuously serving as one of the industry’s most sought-after propositions. Extending the Aimé Leon Dore founder’s Made In USA collection, the latest build harkens quintessential fall vibes.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 580 Adapts The “Beef & Broccoli” Look
The cult-classic New Balance 580 has recently been treating fans to a roster of old and new styles. Recently, the latter category received a “Beef and Broccoli” tally sure to win new fans over. Reminiscent of the 993 by Aimé Leon Dore from November 2021, which drew inspiration...
sneakernews.com
Bright Volt Illuminates The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021
2023 is weeks away, but Nike is still going strong with the Vapormax Flyknit 2021 model — a derivative of the Vapormax Flyknit 2020 originally made for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Keeping to the slimmed down construction, this Vapormax Flyknit boasts the brand’s Move To Zero trademarks via the...
sneakernews.com
The SOULGOODS x Nike Dunk High Collection Distills Three Decades Of Basketball, Music, And Art
For their debut collection with Nike, SOULGOODS is crafting not just one but three different iterations of the Dunk High, all of which come together to tell a story that spans three decades: the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Highlighting the growth of sneaker culture and the communities across...
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Returns With Mismatched Brown Panels
The Nike SB Blazer Mid has been delivering reliable performance to die-hard skaters for well over a decade now. Recently, the modified basketball shoe emerged in yet another theme-driven ensemble ready to be skated. Seemingly following a garment maintenance concept, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a medley of disparate panels...
sneakernews.com
Kyle Kuzma And PUMA Unveil “Childhood Dreams” Collection
Despite Bradley Beal’s absence from the lineup, Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards have held down the fort while enjoying a four-game win streak. Alongside a season-high 36-point outing last week, the 2020 champion is additionally doubling down on efforts with his “Childhood Dreams” lifestyle brand, announcing a collaborative capsule collection with PUMA of the same name.
sneakernews.com
This PUMA Wild Rider Is Inspired By The Legendary Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe
Porsche Design is no stranger to the workings of sneaker culture, having previously developed a long-running collection alongside adidas. And while their relationship with the Three Stripes has since come to an end, the German design studio is still as much a part of the scene thanks to PUMA. And for the two’s latest collaborative effort, they’re crafting an extremely limited sneaker designed exclusively for the Porsche Club of America.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Nike Dunk Low “ATL”
Following the Nike Dunk Low’s colorful collections inspired by MLB teams and HBCU’s, the widely-regarded silhouette of the latter few years has seemingly turned the attention of its next slate of offerings to the cities across the US, starting with The A. Borrowing the titular red hue of...
sneakernews.com
Nike Blings Out The Blazer With Golden Charms
Sewn from the hardwood, the Nike Blazer has weathered decades of wear yet still provides disparate constructions and hues to dress in. Following its use of a hang-tag holster, the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is returning to the premium blinged out aesthetic. Setting the stage with a blank colorless...
sneakernews.com
Yoon Ahn Reveals Green/Yellow Colorway Of Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Hot off the heels of their Air Adjust Force collaboration, Yoon Ahn and AMBUSH aren’t wasting any time when it comes to building anticipation for their final joint effort with The Swoosh in 2022, as the Creative Director recently gave us a first-look at the latest AMBUSH x Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Burgundy Crush”
Since its collaborative efforts with Patta over the summer, the Nike Air Max 1 has been relatively reserved throughout the latter few months. But as the weather continues to cool and crisp leaves shed more frequently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design is beginning to dress in the upcoming winter’s appropriate textiles, extending a clad “Burgundy Crush” ensemble for its latest outfit.
sneakernews.com
Nike To Debut Its Dunk Low Remastered 3.0 In “Olive Green/Orange”
The Nike Dunk Low has maintain relevance over the last 37 years thanks to a classic design, compelling ensembles and a slew of cool collaborators. In that same time span, the Swoosh has also taken matters into its own hands, reimagining the silhouette for new audiences and needs. Recently, images...
Comments / 0