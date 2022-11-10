Read full article on original website
Related
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried begins posting cryptic messages as crypto scandal continues
Sam Bankman-Fried, the man at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars, has begun posting cryptic tweets.Mr Bankman-Fried was until recent days the chief executive of FTX, a crypto trading platform. It was among the world’s biggest companies, and he amassed a huge amount of wealth through his ownership of the business.In recent days, however, others in the crypto market raised concerns about the security of its platform and its finances. That led to a crisis that ended with Mr Bankman-Fried declaring his company bankrupt and stepping away as CEO.Since then, Mr Bankman-Fried has posted a range...
Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips
Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest ever for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched...
pymnts.com
Remittance Firms Jostle for Dominance in Competitive UK-Nigeria Corridor
Nigerians living in the U.K., — approximately 178,000 as of last year per the Office for National Statistics — have consistently ranked among the top 10 migrant communities in the country, making them an attractive customer base for firms operating in the competitive U.K.-Nigeria remittance corridor. In fact,...
Comments / 0