Sam Bankman-Fried, the man at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars, has begun posting cryptic tweets.Mr Bankman-Fried was until recent days the chief executive of FTX, a crypto trading platform. It was among the world’s biggest companies, and he amassed a huge amount of wealth through his ownership of the business.In recent days, however, others in the crypto market raised concerns about the security of its platform and its finances. That led to a crisis that ended with Mr Bankman-Fried declaring his company bankrupt and stepping away as CEO.Since then, Mr Bankman-Fried has posted a range...

