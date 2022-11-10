Man rescues screaming child by holding suspect at gunpoint

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WTVO) — A man was able to rescue a child from an aggravated assault by holding the suspect at gunpoint on Sunday.

Kelcey Willis told WGXA around 2 p.m., he had stopped for a Walmart oil change when he heard a child screaming.

“We heard a little kid screaming so we turned to the corner down there and we seen him getting snatched out [of] the car,” Willis said. “And the man was taking him behind the building. We thought he was using the bathroom, but it took him way too long to come back from behind the building” and into nearby woods.

Willis said the boy kept screaming, he felt he had to do something.

“The screaming kept getting louder and louder and that didn’t sit right with us. My first instinct was to grab my gun and go get that kid out the woods,” he said.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the suspect, Haimnarine Doobay, 67, had arrived at the Walmart, at 2720 Watson Blvd, with the boy in the car. He “ forcibly removed ” the boy from the car and took him into the woods, where he began choking him.

Willis entered the wooded area and drew his gun, holding Doobay at gunpoint, police said.

“By the time I came around the corner, he was on top of him choking him, and at that point, I just put my gun up and held him at gunpoint and grabbed the kid,” Willis said.

Police said although the incident was first reported as a kidnapping, it was later revealed that Doobay and the child were related.

“If I ain’t step in and I ain’t react as fast as I did, the kid would probably be dead,” Willis said. “He would’ve choked the child cold. Once we got the kid out [of] the woods, he said the man was going to beat him and leave him for the animals.”

Doobay was charged with Aggravated Assault and Cruelty Toward a Child. The boy was taken to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office “for follow-up and care,” police said.

