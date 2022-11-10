ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
MINNESOTA STATE
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common

We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Veterans Day Discounts + Freebies in Southeast Minnesota

Today is Veterans Day. Of course, we are very thankful for veterans always but on this day in particular we celebrate our veterans, active military, and their families. One way that businesses show their appreciation is by offering discounts and/or freebies and there are lots in southeast Minnesota participating. Plenty...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
MINNESOTA STATE
10 Hacks to Save Money on Your Heating Bill

It is now that time of year when all Minnesotans will have our heaters on till honestly April. But as you all know; the cost of heating is increasing this winter in Minnesota! We all want to stay warm during this winter (it’s predicted to be a cold one too), so here are some things you can do to save money on your heating bill, but still feel nice and cozy at home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
MINNESOTA STATE
