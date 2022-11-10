Read full article on original website
Light Up Southern Minnesota — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays For a Chance to Win $500 Cash!
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
New Holiday Movie Filmed in Minnesota Coming to Hulu this Month
New holiday movies are starting to hit streaming services. As you're probably aware, there are a few holiday movies that have been filmed in Minnesota over the years (like Jingle All the Way) and there's a new one coming this month! The movie was filmed in Duluth this year and will be released on Hulu soon.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Southeast Minnesota Couple Finds a Huge Diamond on Vacation
What a wild vacation this must have turned into! A couple from southeast Minnesota was on a road trip for their 10th anniversary when they found a huge diamond while in Arkansas. The couple, Jessica and Seth Erickson are actually from Chatfield. During their road trip, they stopped at this...
Veterans Day Discounts + Freebies in Southeast Minnesota
Today is Veterans Day. Of course, we are very thankful for veterans always but on this day in particular we celebrate our veterans, active military, and their families. One way that businesses show their appreciation is by offering discounts and/or freebies and there are lots in southeast Minnesota participating. Plenty...
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
507 Area Code Running Low on Numbers, New Digits Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
Wisconsinite Registers To Vote With Underage Drinking Ticket
Election Day is over but some of the stories from the day are still making headlines and rightfully so. This one is definitely a head-scratcher and it also might make you laugh. Let's just say a Wisconsinite registered to vote in a very Wisconsin way. Another election-related story is making...
Who Is The Largest Landowner In The State Of Minnesota?
If you haven’t seen the movie “The Founder” you should search it out. It is a really good movie that tells the backstory of McDonald’s. In one scene, Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, learns that land acquisition is the way to truly build an empire. (Watch that scene below)
What? Longest Avenue of Victorian Houses in US is in Minnesota?
Yeah, that is right! I did not know this until I came across a TikTok on it, but it is very true! As stated by Visit St. Paul, a 4.5-mile span of Summit Ave is home to 373 of the street’s original 440 Victorian homes. Okay cool, now why...
10 Hacks to Save Money on Your Heating Bill
It is now that time of year when all Minnesotans will have our heaters on till honestly April. But as you all know; the cost of heating is increasing this winter in Minnesota! We all want to stay warm during this winter (it’s predicted to be a cold one too), so here are some things you can do to save money on your heating bill, but still feel nice and cozy at home.
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
