UK labour market is changing as inflation squeezes real pay
Jeremy Hunt was frank in his response to the latest official figures for the state of the UK labour market. High inflation, the chancellor said, was eroding the value of pay cheques. People’s wages were not going as far as they should. Hunt sought to pin the blame for...
pymnts.com
Remittance Firms Jostle for Dominance in Competitive UK-Nigeria Corridor
Nigerians living in the U.K., — approximately 178,000 as of last year per the Office for National Statistics — have consistently ranked among the top 10 migrant communities in the country, making them an attractive customer base for firms operating in the competitive U.K.-Nigeria remittance corridor. In fact,...
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit....
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried begins posting cryptic messages as crypto scandal continues
Sam Bankman-Fried, the man at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars, has begun posting cryptic tweets.Mr Bankman-Fried was until recent days the chief executive of FTX, a crypto trading platform. It was among the world’s biggest companies, and he amassed a huge amount of wealth through his ownership of the business.In recent days, however, others in the crypto market raised concerns about the security of its platform and its finances. That led to a crisis that ended with Mr Bankman-Fried declaring his company bankrupt and stepping away as CEO.Since then, Mr Bankman-Fried has posted a range...
