Brewerton, NY

The Nutcracker Ballet Holiday Show; tickets on sale now

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The classic holiday tradition of Clara’s Dream The Nutcracker Ballet is coming to Central New York!

This holiday season, Rae’s Institute of Dance is presenting The Nutcracker at Rae’s Black Box Theater on 8800 Brewerton Road in Brewerton, and tickets are on sale now.

Incredible in-house dancers will be performing as well as other guest artists. There will be guided parking, beautiful raffle baskets, and this year meet and greets with the artists are coming back.

Performance dates include the following weekends:

Saturday, December 10 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 11 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 17 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 18 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Rae’s Black Box Theater’s Box Office or by calling (315) 458-1973.

You won’t want to miss it!

