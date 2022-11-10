WARSAW — A dispute between two men and a woman led to last week’s stabbing at a McDonald’s restaurant in Warsaw. John Edward Robinson, 48, 303 W. Winona Ave., Warsaw, is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor, from the incident and charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor from the related case of his fleeing the scene of the stabbing.

WARSAW, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO