NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
Dallas Cowboys deserve to lose, but this time Mike McCarthy should blast those refs
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture
Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Yardbarker
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Chargers
The Chargers, on average, allow their opponents to rush for 147.2 yards per game, ranking them fourth-worst in the NFL. The 49ers are ranked 15th and average 118 yards per game on the ground. With Christian McCaffrey's emergence and Elijah Mitchell's return, the 49ers should look to dominate the Chargers with their rush attack. If the Chargers load the box to stop the run, head coach Kyle Shanahan must be creative to successfully move the ball on the ground. Look for wide receiver Deebo Samuel as another bonus in the 49ers' rushing attack. Run the ball successfully, and win the game.
Look: Packers Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury
Christian Watson is having quite an up-and-down game on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Packers wide receiver has now suffered a gruesome finger injury. Watson appeared to suffer a gruesome injury on a missed connection with Rodgers in the second half. It doesn't look good. That pinky is not where it's...
Nebraska Coach Carted Off After Unfortunate Hit On Sideline
It's not often you see a football coach gutting through injury on Saturdays, but that's just what Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is doing after taking a tough sideline hit vs. Michigan. The 65-year-old got rolled up on and was clearly hurt on the play, but remained on the sideline...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's "Dirty" Play
Alabama topped Ole Miss on Saturday night, holding off Lane Kiffin's Rebels team. But fans were not happy with a "dirty" play by one Crimson Tide defender on quarterback Jaxson Dart. "During one instance, Dart was seeking to make a play when Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner came off the...
Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45
The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45. Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week. He was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed...
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
Injury news on Cooper Kupp seems positive
The Los Angeles Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, dropped to 3-6, and Cooper Kupp got hurt. While things seem pretty terrible for the Rams right now, the injury news on Kupp could have been worse. Kupp was going up for a John Wolford pass in the...
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
