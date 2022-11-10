Read full article on original website
A potential power shift in SANDAG may lead to policy changes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shift in power could be coming to SANDAG. Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to discuss why and how this may come about. Because various mayoral elections such as those in National City, Chula Vista, and Escondido ended with more conservative leadership, SANDAG may soon face pushback on left-leaning legislation.
San Diego now the epicenter of national fentanyl crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Three-hundred people die every day because of opioids, half of whom overdose on Fentanyl (CDC). Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form...
Local leaders help homeless as temperatures drop
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego city leaders are stepping in to help the homeless as the weather gets colder. The San Diego housing commission activated the inclement weather shelter program the night of Nov. 13. Those experiencing homelessness can seek shelter at Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan...
ABC Youth Foundation offers a helping hand during the holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ABC Youth Foundation is helping the community by offering an alternative to drugs and gang violence. This holiday season, they are also hosting a series of events and fundraisers to support youth through the end of the year. President & CEO of the foundation...
Project Moonlight team in Nicaragua teaching lifesaving education and emergency preparedness to disadvantaged communities
Project Moonlight was founded by North County Lifeguards in San Diego and they created this nonprofit to teach lifesaving skills, education, and emergency preparedness to disadvantaged communities. Most recently, the Project Moonlight team traveled to Nicaragua to help the community there. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the team and local community members in Nicaragua about the trip and the help, they are providing.
National railroad strike delayed once again
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The threat of a freight railroad strike has been avoided once again… At least for now. The third-largest railroad union in the U.S. was preparing to strike as soon as Nov. 20, which would shut down America’s major freight railroads because all other rail unions would honor the picket lines.
Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts HOPE Telethon Dec. 11
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Center rescues pets in need and cares for them while they wait for their forever homes. This year, the animal center is hosting the HOPE Telethon featuring pet stories and animal rescues live on KUSI on Dec. 11, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Bayview Baptist Church to give away 18-wheeler full of turkeys
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bayview Church is truly going to encompass the spirit of giving and thankfulness this month by donating an 18-wheeler full of turkeys to those in need. One thing that makes this donation event so unique is the church’s “no questions asked” policy for those...
Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Sept. 21
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday to its lowest amount since Sept. 21, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.478. The average price has dropped 36 times in 40 days since rising to a record...
Jacqueline Bisset joins GMSD to discuss new film “Loren & Rose”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 7th annual Coronado Island Film Festival started on Saturday, Nov. 12 and went till Sunday, Nov. 13. KUSI’s Jason Austell was joined by Jacqueline Bisset to discuss the Coronado Island Film Festival and her recent film “Loren & Rose”.
Toys for Tots kicks off the holiday season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Toys for Tots; holiday toy-drive is officially in full swing, and San Diego Fire and Rescue is celebrating nearly 20 years of participation. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon wet live at Fire Station 5 in Hillcrest with details. Community members can drop off wrapped, new toys...
Man a arrested in Escondido after shooting woman
ESCONDIDO (CNS) – A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday in connection with the shooting of a woman in Escondido. The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at West Lincoln Avenue near North Escondido Boulevard, police said. The victim, who was shot in her abdomen, was taken to...
