Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins Comments on Backyard Brawl: ‘Hugley’s Going to Play’

By George Michalowski
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 4 days ago
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series

PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. The series dates all the way back to 1905, the inaugural season of Pitt hoops. However, as of now, the series is only scheduled to run until next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD

On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Jorge Diaz-Graham

As the Pitt basketball season starts up, Pittsburgh Sports Now continues to profile each player on the team in the All 14 series. PSN continues down the line with one of the Spanish twins:. JORGE DIAZ-GRAHAM. Hometown: Canary Islands, Spain. Height, Weight: 6’11, 190 LBs. Position: Guard/Forward. Number: 31.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Watch: Duquesne MBB Postgame With Tre Clark, Austin Rotroff and Keith Dambrot

Duquesne earned a wire-to-wire 96-71 victory over South Carolina State Monday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Following the victory, Duquesne players Tre Clark and Austin Rotroff in addition to coach Keith Dambrot spoke to reporters. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The Summit Academy: setting young men...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: WVU Interim AD Rob Alsop Speaks to the Media

Following the removal of Shane Lyons as the West Virginia University Director of Athletics, interim AD Rob Alsop addressed the media and detailed the wide net search for the new WVU athletic director. You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 14

Update (1:24 PM)- **Pitt football extends an offer today to 2024 athlete Josiah Mclaurin from North Carolina. Mclaurin (6’0”, 180-pounds) received the news from Andre Powell. This is big for Mclaurin because it’s his first Power 5 offer, with others from Florida A&M and Charlotte. Update (10:14...
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Sunday Morning Observations: “Yesterday Changed Nothing”

(AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to yesterday’s game, Neal Brown was barely hanging onto his job and was well on his way to being fired. In fact, the program’s poor performance was likely to cost not only Neal Brown his job but also the job of athletic director Shane Lyons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Report: WVU’s Neal Brown, Shane Lyons Could Be on Hot Seat

West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday may be more important than it initially appeared. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be in trouble if the season continues to spiral.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways From West Virginia’s Backyard Brawl Victory

In West Virginia’s 81-56 victory over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, many people found out what this WVU team can be identified as. This Mountaineer team is going to compete every game, something that didn’t exist last season. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the Backyard Brawl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

I Feel Bad for JT Daniels

Coming out of high school, J.T. Daniels probably never envisioned his collegiate career going like this. The former 5-star had his USC stint end due to injury, and then his time with the Georgia Bulldogs came to a close after Stetson Bennett beat him out. Now, Daniels can likely add West Virginia to his long list of woes in college.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

How Positivity and Confidence Eased the Solitude of Kicking for Pitt’s Ben Sauls

Ben Sauls had never played football before, but when a Tippecanoe High football coach asked if he was able to kick, it wasn’t exactly a new concept. Sauls had played soccer for most of his childhood, so when he was asked if he wanted to come kick for the football team as a freshman, he said he’d try it out. The balls might’ve been different, but the same science applied to both — make good contact.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

