West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins Comments on Backyard Brawl: ‘Hugley’s Going to Play’

Reports: West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons
West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday and named Rob Alsop interim AD, according to reports. Lyons, the
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. The series dates all the way back to 1905, the inaugural season of Pitt hoops. However, as of now, the series is only scheduled to run until next season.
Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD
On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
Pitt Basketball All 14: Jorge Diaz-Graham
As the Pitt basketball season starts up, Pittsburgh Sports Now continues to profile each player on the team in the All 14 series. PSN continues down the line with one of the Spanish twins:. JORGE DIAZ-GRAHAM. Hometown: Canary Islands, Spain. Height, Weight: 6’11, 190 LBs. Position: Guard/Forward. Number: 31.
Watch: Duquesne MBB Postgame With Tre Clark, Austin Rotroff and Keith Dambrot
Duquesne earned a wire-to-wire 96-71 victory over South Carolina State Monday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Following the victory, Duquesne players Tre Clark and Austin Rotroff in addition to coach Keith Dambrot spoke to reporters. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The Summit Academy: setting young men...
WATCH: WVU Interim AD Rob Alsop Speaks to the Media
Following the removal of Shane Lyons as the West Virginia University Director of Athletics, interim AD Rob Alsop addressed the media and detailed the wide net search for the new WVU athletic director. You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 14
Update (1:24 PM)- **Pitt football extends an offer today to 2024 athlete Josiah Mclaurin from North Carolina. Mclaurin (6’0”, 180-pounds) received the news from Andre Powell. This is big for Mclaurin because it’s his first Power 5 offer, with others from Florida A&M and Charlotte. Update (10:14...
Sunday Morning Observations: “Yesterday Changed Nothing”
(AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to yesterday’s game, Neal Brown was barely hanging onto his job and was well on his way to being fired. In fact, the program’s poor performance was likely to cost not only Neal Brown his job but also the job of athletic director Shane Lyons.
Report: WVU’s Neal Brown, Shane Lyons Could Be on Hot Seat
West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday may be more important than it initially appeared. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be in trouble if the season continues to spiral.
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
3 Takeaways From West Virginia’s Backyard Brawl Victory
In West Virginia’s 81-56 victory over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, many people found out what this WVU team can be identified as. This Mountaineer team is going to compete every game, something that didn’t exist last season. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the Backyard Brawl.
ESPN’s College GameDay Says Both Neal Brown and Shane Lyons’ Jobs in Trouble
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, on ESPN’s College GameDay, Pete Thamel reported that “Neal Brown’s job is in flux” and that no decision has been made on his future yet. “At 3-6 this season, a loss to Oklahoma today would mean 3 losing seasons...
I Feel Bad for JT Daniels
Coming out of high school, J.T. Daniels probably never envisioned his collegiate career going like this. The former 5-star had his USC stint end due to injury, and then his time with the Georgia Bulldogs came to a close after Stetson Bennett beat him out. Now, Daniels can likely add West Virginia to his long list of woes in college.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables West Virginia Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
How Positivity and Confidence Eased the Solitude of Kicking for Pitt’s Ben Sauls
Ben Sauls had never played football before, but when a Tippecanoe High football coach asked if he was able to kick, it wasn’t exactly a new concept. Sauls had played soccer for most of his childhood, so when he was asked if he wanted to come kick for the football team as a freshman, he said he’d try it out. The balls might’ve been different, but the same science applied to both — make good contact.
Rohrig leads Bridgeport into quarterfinals past Cabell Midland
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – Zach Rohrig ran for 248 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bridgeport past Cabell Midland in the first round of the WVSSAC football playoffs. The Indians will face #3 Martinsburg in the quarterfinals.
‘Go North’ Corridor H fundraiser to be held in Thomas this week
Tucker County community members are telling the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) to "go north" with the Corridor H project—which in Tucker County, would create 10 miles of four-lane, divided highway between Parsons and Davis.
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
West Virginia State Police announce DUI checkpoint for later this week
Drivers should be aware of a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Friday, the West Virginia State Police announced.
