West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins Comments on Backyard Brawl: ‘Hugley’s Going to Play’

Ben Sauls had never played football before, but when a Tippecanoe High football coach asked if he was able to kick, it wasn’t exactly a new concept. Sauls had played soccer for most of his childhood, so when he was asked if he wanted to come kick for the football team as a freshman, he said he’d try it out. The balls might’ve been different, but the same science applied to both — make good contact.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO