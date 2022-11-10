Read full article on original website
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish
The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45
The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45. Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week. He was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed...
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
Look: Packers Wide Receiver Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury
Christian Watson is having quite an up-and-down game on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Packers wide receiver has now suffered a gruesome finger injury. Watson appeared to suffer a gruesome injury on a missed connection with Rodgers in the second half. It doesn't look good. That pinky is not where it's...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's "Dirty" Play
Alabama topped Ole Miss on Saturday night, holding off Lane Kiffin's Rebels team. But fans were not happy with a "dirty" play by one Crimson Tide defender on quarterback Jaxson Dart. "During one instance, Dart was seeking to make a play when Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner came off the...
Video: Aaron Rodgers Had 3-Word Message For Mike McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers got the best of Mike McCarthy on Sunday evening at Lambeau Field. Green Bay topped Dallas, 31-28, in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Following the game, Rodgers and McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl together, embraced at midfield. "I love you," Rodgers could be heard...
NFL World Reacts To What 'SNL' Said About Herschel Walker
Shots continue to get taken at Herschel Walker. The legendary college football and NFL running back is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. He and his opposition, Raphael Warnock, are heading for a runoff. Saturday night, comedian Dave Chappelle took a big shot at Walker. “I don’t...
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
College Football World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Today
It's not going to happen - probably, anyway - but the college football world wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday. That coach - Jimbo Fisher. Fisher, the owner of the largest buyout in college football history, continues to rack up the losses. Texas A&M fell to...
Nebraska Coach Carted Off After Unfortunate Hit On Sideline
It's not often you see a football coach gutting through injury on Saturdays, but that's just what Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is doing after taking a tough sideline hit vs. Michigan. The 65-year-old got rolled up on and was clearly hurt on the play, but remained on the sideline...
