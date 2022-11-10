Oakland students hopeful 'Black Panther' series will lead to more recognition for Black youth

San Francisco will soon welcome Halo Halo Holidays on December 10 from 11am-8pm across SOMA Pilipinas. The event will celebrate Christmas Filipino-style with plenty of art and cultural exhibits, amazing food, the Parol Lantern Festival, and a DJ party, among other things. Here’s a list of activities to look out for: The Parol Lantern Festival at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is a tradition centered around Filipino Parols, which are luminous Christmas lanterns in the shape of a five-pointed star. The event will feature a display of stunning commissioned Parols, cultural performances, and some seasonal treats to enjoy. As for the afterparty at Executive Order, guests can bring cans of food and toys to donate to the charity drive.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO