From the Delta all the way to our beautiful Gulf Coast, Extra Table is delivering thousands of turkeys to local food pantries. The middle of November is here and Thanksgiving season is kicking into high gear. Although many are looking forward to the holiday season, it can be a very challenging season for some as well.
11/14 – The Chief’s “Heavy Rain Tonight” Monday Morning Forecast
The main weather maker for the week is the system that will impact the local area over the next 24 hours. Dry air will modify quickly ahead of a New Mexico disturbance moving east. This disturbance will lift into the middle Mississippi River Valley overnight tonight as a surface frontal wave develops along the front over the northern Gulf of Mexico near the coast. Some question as to how far northward the warm sector progresses, with most of the guidance now coming around to a solution where the low pressure center tracks near or south of Interstate 10 overnight. That would likely limit the threat of any surface based thunderstorms to areas south of I-10, and very possibly remain entirely offshore. However, we could still get some elevated convection to the north of that. The main threat will be heavy rain, and even that is just a brief 6-12 hour window. Considering that conditions have been dry for the last few months (pretty much since Labor Day), widespread 1 to 3 inch rains near the track of the low should produce mainly temporary inconveniences, and might even be welcomed, as long as one doesn’t have outdoor plans overnight tonight. Rain will likely be limited to the Mississippi coast by sunrise Tuesday and well east of the area by noon. We might even get some glimpses of sun by late Tuesday afternoon.
A group of anti-abortion doctors in the state say the validity of the law banning most abortions remains uncertain. The doctors argue in a lawsuit filed today that another legal victory is required to clarify the ban and protect them from punishment by medical institutions. The lawsuit argues that while...
11/14 – Jeff Vorick’s “Rain/Thunderstorms Tonight” Monday Afternoon Forecast
Despite the very cold start, temperatures are warming in quick order. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s across South Mississippi. Northeast winds will become easterly this afternoon around 10 to 15 MPH. Cloud coverage will be in place ahead of our next storm system. The storm system is...
11/13 – Jeff’s “COLD Night With Rain Ahead” Sunday Night Forecast
Tonight will be another cold night across South Mississippi. Temperatures will plummet into the 30s in quick order. Upper-level clouds streaming in combined with a slight wind shift should keep temperatures above the freezing mark in most locations. Monday will provide for a brief pattern transition. Winds will shift to...
