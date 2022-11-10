When I was a kid, Santa lived at Oakland Mall. I literally thought he lived above Macy’s and came down in December to hear what I wanted for Christmas. My mom would get me all set for the yearly picture with Santa and listen as I rattled through an endless list of toys I wanted that particular year. Did I mention it was endless? I knew when I woke up Christmas morning, many (not all) of those toys would be there. I was fortunate. However, my mom always made a point of showing me how fortunate I was.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO