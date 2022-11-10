ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Moonlight Madness shopping returns to Ann Arbor’s State Street in December

ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Dec. 2, shoppers will flock to downtown Ann Arbor for discounts and specials during the annual Moonlight Madness holiday event. State Street District restaurants and businesses will keep their doors open late and offer event sales, art promotions and specials. The Moonlight Madness website...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December

ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11. The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get ahead of your holiday shopping with Detroit goods at Eastern Market

DETROIT – While the holidays are right around the corner, Metro Detroiters are getting a head start on gift shopping at All Things Detroit Holiday Experience in Eastern Market. About 200 small businesses gathered in Eastern Market on Sunday to sell a variety of locally-made goods and foods. Local...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Help Me Hank Toys for Tots: How to donate this Wednesday at Somerset and why the need is so great

When I was a kid, Santa lived at Oakland Mall. I literally thought he lived above Macy’s and came down in December to hear what I wanted for Christmas. My mom would get me all set for the yearly picture with Santa and listen as I rattled through an endless list of toys I wanted that particular year. Did I mention it was endless? I knew when I woke up Christmas morning, many (not all) of those toys would be there. I was fortunate. However, my mom always made a point of showing me how fortunate I was.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dive into the world of food presentation with Elle Simone

DETROIT – Meet Detroit native and chef Elle Simone as she returns to Detroit with a book signing in New Center on Saturday. Simone is a celebrity chef and food stylist for the PBS series America’s Test Kitchen. In her latest book, “Boards,” Simone shares tips on plating...
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get in the holiday spirit with professional festive pics of you and your furry friend

DETROIT – Hopefully, your pups at home are on the nice list because Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend to pay them a visit. On Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies in Midtown will be hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pet and Family Santa Photo event. The event will benefit the nonprofit Dog Aide, which helps provide financial assistance to dog owners in the City of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
MetroTimes

This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look

Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Secrets to making a delicious pie from a Flat Rock restaurant known for them

Whether pumpkin, pecan, or apple, the way many people end their Thanksgiving meal is with a slice of pie, but making pie is no easy feat. There’s a lot that can go wrong in the pursuit of flakey crust, so we invited Catherine Zornischenko, the Owner of Kate’s Kitchen in Flat Rock, and Manager Gina Putty to get their advice on how to make a tasty pie. Their restaurant is known for its coconut cream pie, but they have over 15 varieties and are always busy this time of year filling orders for Thanksgiving.
FLAT ROCK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy