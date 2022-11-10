Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Artist applications open for the 2023 Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair
ANN ARBOR – Artists interested in participating in one of the largest juried art fairs in the United States can now submit applications for the Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair. The Original Fair, established in 1960, is one of the three fairs that make up Tree Town’s annual...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Moonlight Madness shopping returns to Ann Arbor’s State Street in December
ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Dec. 2, shoppers will flock to downtown Ann Arbor for discounts and specials during the annual Moonlight Madness holiday event. State Street District restaurants and businesses will keep their doors open late and offer event sales, art promotions and specials. The Moonlight Madness website...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Revamped holiday castle ready for Santa’s arrival at Somerset Collection in Troy
TROY, Mich. – A revamped holiday castle will be front and center at Somerset Collection for Santa’s arrival later this week. The iconic three-story holiday castle in North Grand Court at Somerset Collection Mall in Troy got an update this year to house Mr. Claus during meet and greets.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December
ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11. The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get ahead of your holiday shopping with Detroit goods at Eastern Market
DETROIT – While the holidays are right around the corner, Metro Detroiters are getting a head start on gift shopping at All Things Detroit Holiday Experience in Eastern Market. About 200 small businesses gathered in Eastern Market on Sunday to sell a variety of locally-made goods and foods. Local...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Help Me Hank Toys for Tots: How to donate this Wednesday at Somerset and why the need is so great
When I was a kid, Santa lived at Oakland Mall. I literally thought he lived above Macy’s and came down in December to hear what I wanted for Christmas. My mom would get me all set for the yearly picture with Santa and listen as I rattled through an endless list of toys I wanted that particular year. Did I mention it was endless? I knew when I woke up Christmas morning, many (not all) of those toys would be there. I was fortunate. However, my mom always made a point of showing me how fortunate I was.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ono to deliver first leadership address as University of Michigan president on Thursday
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono will deliver his first major address in his new role to the campus community on Thursday. The Leadership Welcome will be livestreamed starting at 8:30 a.m. for the general public to view. In-person attendees to the event will have received private invitations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some stay, some go as Dearborn school district decided on book challenges; Parent’s file suit
DEARBORN, Mich. – It has been a controversial issue in Dearborn, and Monday, the school district addressed what it plans to do with several books deemed inappropriate by some parents. The book ban all started over the summer when a parent challenged some books found in school libraries, most...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dive into the world of food presentation with Elle Simone
DETROIT – Meet Detroit native and chef Elle Simone as she returns to Detroit with a book signing in New Center on Saturday. Simone is a celebrity chef and food stylist for the PBS series America’s Test Kitchen. In her latest book, “Boards,” Simone shares tips on plating...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes -- more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mariners’ Church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes during ceremony along Detroit River. Sailors who lost their lives in shipwrecks on the...
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get in the holiday spirit with professional festive pics of you and your furry friend
DETROIT – Hopefully, your pups at home are on the nice list because Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend to pay them a visit. On Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies in Midtown will be hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pet and Family Santa Photo event. The event will benefit the nonprofit Dog Aide, which helps provide financial assistance to dog owners in the City of Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
MetroTimes
This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look
Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Secrets to making a delicious pie from a Flat Rock restaurant known for them
Whether pumpkin, pecan, or apple, the way many people end their Thanksgiving meal is with a slice of pie, but making pie is no easy feat. There’s a lot that can go wrong in the pursuit of flakey crust, so we invited Catherine Zornischenko, the Owner of Kate’s Kitchen in Flat Rock, and Manager Gina Putty to get their advice on how to make a tasty pie. Their restaurant is known for its coconut cream pie, but they have over 15 varieties and are always busy this time of year filling orders for Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0