'Black Panther' star Danai Gurira says she brought her Dora Milaje spear home to deal with a spider problem

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 4 days ago

Danai Gurira as Okoye in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Marvel Studios

  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Danai Gurira said she brought a spear home from set.
  • Gurira plays Okoye, the general of the all-female elite Dora Milaje unit, who use spears to fight.
  • Gurira said on "The Jonathan Ross Show" she used the spear to get rid of a black widow spider.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Danai Gurira said that she brought her Dora Milaje spear prop home to get rid of a black widow spider.

Gurira stars in the sequel movie, which is in theaters Friday, as Okoye, the leader of an all-female elite Wakandan military unit called the Dora Milaje. All members of the unit use a spear to fight enemies and protect the Wakandan royal family.

During her appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show," which airs in the UK on Saturday, the "Walking Dead" star spoke about the time she brought home one of her character's spears.

"When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spider web," Gurira recalled. "This last time I was there a couple of weeks ago, it was a black widow on the stairwell. I knew it was bad news because it had the red thing on the back. I was like, that's not good. I need to not bump into it. But I also need to not bump into the web."

She added: "Now I use my spear to break the web as I advance."

Danai Gurira as Okoye, with her spear, and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Disney/Marvel Studios

Speaking on the show, Gurira said that she used to annoy her fight trainers by asking them to train all the time.

"I'm an adrenaline junkie," the actor said. "I could not not be training all the time. I need to be in her, she's a warrior. I couldn't not have her the way she functioned in my body."

According to the trailers, the sequel follows Wakanda grieving and mourning the sudden death of their king, T'Challa. It was decided that T'Challa would die after Chadwick Boseman, who played the character, died on August 28, 2020, from colon cancer.

At the time, Gurira wrote on Twitter and Instagram that she was "reeling" from the loss of Boseman.

"He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence, and grace," Gurira said in her tribute.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is in theaters on Friday, pays tribute to Boseman .

