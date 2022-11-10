Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy this holiday season?
The iPhone 14 is the most affordable of Apple’s latest iPhone generation. However, the company continues to sell last year’s iPhone 13. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or looking to buy a new iPhone for the first time in several years, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14.
9to5Mac
Apple offering rare MacBook Pro discounts to businesses: ‘a very special Mac campaign’
Apple is offering a rare opportunity for businesses to buy MacBook Pro models in bulk at a steep discount. According to a new report from Bloomberg, businesses looking to buy the newest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro can get as much as 10% off their purchase. The promo comes as Apple battles a forecasted drop in Mac revenue in the important holiday quarter.
9to5Mac
Report: Apple currently doesn’t plan to ‘significantly’ increase number of ads on iPhone
In a new report on Apple’s ad business, The Information cites an insider source regarding Apple’s ambitions for advertising. They are cited as saying that Apple is not seeking to add significantly more ads on the iPhone, and is satisfied with the current revenue growth. This conflicts slightly...
Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips
Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest ever for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: How SAP was ready for macOS Ventura on day one
Apple at Work is bought to you by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Plus you’ll get same-day support for the latest Apple OS upgrades, Today, over 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure over 27 million devices.
9to5Mac
Tim Cook talks Apple’s hiring slowdown, in-person work rules in new interview [Video]
Amid reports of a broad hiring freeze at Apple, Tim Cook joined CBS News for an interview this week to explain the company’s thinking. In the interview, Cook confirms that Apple has slowed down hiring and also addresses its controversial return to in-person requirements. In July, during Apple’s Q3...
UK labour market is changing as inflation squeezes real pay
Jeremy Hunt was frank in his response to the latest official figures for the state of the UK labour market. High inflation, the chancellor said, was eroding the value of pay cheques. People’s wages were not going as far as they should. Hunt sought to pin the blame for...
Controller for HomeKit 6.0 introduces advanced HomeKit notifications
Apple’s Home app is a fantastic way to monitor, manage, and interact with your HomeKit environment, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only way. Controller for HomeKit 6.0 is now available with a host of new features that make it easy to further control your HomeKit environment.
9to5Mac
I dare the universe to make me lose my wallet and keys again
I’d like to think of myself as someone who never loses things. Sure, I misplace things all the time, but the things always turn up. On paper, however, I’ve actually lost two things in the last two years. I knew where the things were both times, but recovery was not an option and replacement was costly. I vow to never let this happen again.
9to5Mac
EcoFlow Black Friday sale offers up to 50% off portable power products
RIVER mini – power at hand, anywhere. The range kicks off with the RIVER mini, a portable power pack small and light enough to be carried in a backpack, yet beefy enough to offer 210Wh of power, anywhere, any time. Weighing just 6.3 pounds, it can power up to...
9to5Mac
Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac [New for November]
USB-C/Thunderbolt display options have really grown over the last couple of years. While Apple’s Pro Display XDR isn’t the best fit for most Mac users at $5,000+, it now offers the more affordable Studio Display. And there are also lots of solid choices from LG, Samsung, BenQ, and more. Let’s look at the best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays available in the $400-$1,600 range.
Covid curbs fuel unrest in southern Chinese city, video shows
Crowds of people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou crashed through Covid barriers and marched down streets in chaotic scenes on Monday night, according to videos posted online, in a show of public resentment over coronavirus curbs. Among all the latest outbreaks in China, Guangzhou has the biggest caseload,...
Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content
Disney+ says its new pricing plan goes into effect Dec. 8, and users will have to pay $3 per month more to preserve ad-free streaming services.
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $399 off, AirPods Pro 2 $230, Twelve South gear, more
All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starting from $800 to kick off the new week. Then go score a rare discount on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, as pricing drops even further to $230. And if you’re rocking an M2 MacBook, Twelve South’s popular laptop stands are now down to some of the best prices ever from $47. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Here’s how the new Apple TV 4K performance compares to the PS5 and more
The latest Apple TV 4K has been available to consumers for just about a week, and we continue to learn more about the changes and improvements Apple has made with this year’s revision. The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and new in-depth testing from FlatpanelsHD offers an interesting look at how this compares to game consoles like the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.
9to5Mac
US Army iOS app among thousands that unknowingly used Russian code
A potentially sensitive US Army iOS app is among thousands of iOS and Android apps to include user-profiling code from a Russian company that pretended to be an American one – raising both privacy and security concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also used the code...
9to5Mac
Twitter latest: $15B prank; FTC violation; Musk fact-checked by former staff; code lockdown; more
The Twitter latest is shaping up to be a daily post, as the world continues trying to keep up with the soap-opera-like developments at the tech giant. Let’s kick things off with a prank which cost a pharmaceutical company $15B in market cap, leading owner Elon Musk to promise some unspecified third version of a verification scheme …
9to5Mac
New features still coming to watchOS 9 and Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and more
From Apple Watch Ultra to watchOS 9, this fall has been full of smart watch innovation. Apple isn’t quite finished, however, as there’s still more to come when it comes to new Apple Watch features. Track detection. Listed as “coming soon” on the Apple Watch Ultra product page,...
Comments / 0