Read full article on original website
Related
'Inside Out 2': Everything to Know About the Pixar Sequel
From the release date to the cast, here’s everything to know about the highly anticipated sequel to 2015's Inside Out Get ready Pixar fans — Inside Out 2 is set to explore an entirely new landscape: the teenage mind. Disney and Pixar announced the production of a sequel to 2015's Oscar-winning Inside Out during the D23 Expo in September 2022. Amy Poehler, who will be reprising her role as fun-loving, blue-haired Joy in the new movie, joined Inside Out director Pete Docter on stage during the convention. "Pixar is...
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
All About Bob Saget's 3 Daughters
Actor and comedian Bob Saget was a doting father to his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. While Full House made him one of the most famous sitcom dads in the world, he also had plenty of practice playing a devoted father in real life.
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday. Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video
The country star and his wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery on Oct. 24 Scotty McCreery is taking fans behind the scenes of his journey to fatherhood in a new music video for his single "It Matters to Her." The country star and his wife Gabi became parents on Oct. 24 with the birth of their son Merrick Avery — and in the video, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi...
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Legend and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
The veteran actor's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed his death on Monday Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has died. He was 89. The veteran actor, who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, was best known for portraying Days' Victor Kiriakis starting in 1985. On Monday, the Friends alum announced that her father passed on Nov. 11. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace...
Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue Elicits Backlash from Anti-Defamation League National Director
The comedian opened the show with a 15-minute monologue touching on Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks Dave Chappelle's 15-minute opening monologue on Saturday Night Live this weekend is being criticized for perpetuating antisemitism, including by the national director of the Anti-Defamation League. Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Jewish civil rights organization, shared his thoughts via Twitter on Sunday about the monologue, during which Chappelle spoke about Kanye West's antisemitic comments. "We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism,"...
Miranda Kerr Says Husband Evan Spiegel Has 'Been Trying to Convince' Her to Have Another Baby
Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel are potentially looking at expanding their family. While walking the red carpet of the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday, the former Victoria's Secret Angel opened up to PEOPLE about her life as a mother of three.
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Celebrates Daughter Leah in Sweet Photos on 14th Birthday
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's daughter, Leah, turned 14 on Saturday Gary Shirley is celebrating his daughter on her special day. The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his and Amber Portwood's daughter, Leah, on her 14th birthday. The proud dad shared some photos of Leah doing silly poses with him and her little sister Emilee, 6, whom Gary shares with wife Kristina Shirley. (Not pictured was Kristina, who didn't want to be in the funny shots, Gary joked.) "Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah Shirley...
DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed'
"This just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great," the professional dancer said on Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two! During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the professional dancer revealed she and her husband Carson McAllister — with whom she shares 22-month-old son Leo — are expecting their second child together. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number...
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Christmas Ready —with Help from Mariah Carey and Cozy PJs!
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi decked the halls — with matching "M" and "J" ornaments — to the tune of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Christmas came early in Millie Bobby Brown's house! On Sunday, the Stranger Things star shared a sweet behind-the-scenes look at her Christmas tree decorations — and how her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, helped ready her home for the holidays. In a video set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Brown, 18, is seen hanging ornaments on...
Kardashian Family Celebrates Dream Turning 6 with Butterfly Birthday 'Extravaganza'
With a dance party and plenty of crafts, Dream's birthday was all over her aunt Khloé's Instagram Story on Saturday Dream Kardashian got the birthday of her dreams! The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated big on Saturday, as documented by her Aunt Khloé's Instagram Story. The "butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," as Khloé called it, was full of balloons, crafts, and of course some cake as the birthday girl celebrated with friends and family throughout the day. At the party, their...
‘Total disrespect’: Jeopardy under fire for ‘tasteless’ clue referencing Brian Laundrie
Fans are calling out Jeopardy! for a “tasteless” question referencing Gabby Petito’s murder.On Monday’s (14 November) episode of Jeopardy!, actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster were put on the Alex Trebek stage.A clue for an opening category featuring the letter “A” brought Laundrie, the prime suspect in Petito’s murder, into the spotlight.As host Mayim Bialik read: “In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.” The answer was: “What are alligators.”Petito, from Blue Point, Long Island, was last seen on 27 August 2021 at...
Bride Surprises Groom at Their Wedding by Jokingly Blowing 'Dust' Off Her Vows: '15 Years Together'
A South Carolina bride with a sense of humor blew the "dust" off her vows in a now-viral video from her wedding. Byron and Christie Jefferies tied the knot on Oct. 15 at The School House Venue in Travelers Rest, according to NBC affiliate WYFF. The ceremony took place about 15 years after the Clemson University alums began dating in early 2007.
Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta
Close collaborators and loved ones, including Migos' Offset and Quavo, shared memories at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, a week after the MC's death Thousands of fans and loved ones filled in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Friday to honor Kirsnick Khari Ball, the late rapper known to the world as Takeoff. One-third of iconic hip-hop trio Migos, Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at age 28, outside of a Houston bowling alley. Ten days later, many of his peers and family members — including Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Justin Bieber,...
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday! On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Watch Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Teach Him a Dance Routine on Slumberland Set
"Getting old," Jason Momoa wrote in the caption, sharing a set of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from his upcoming Netflix film Slumberland Jason Momoa has a new dance teacher: 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani. The Aquaman star, 43, broke out into dance moves on the set of his new movie Slumberland, along with his young costar Marlow Barkley, in a behind-the-scenes video he shared Friday to Instagram. In the first video, Momoa learns the viral dance to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" in full costume as his character Flip, wearing...
People
352K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0