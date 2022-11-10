"This just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great," the professional dancer said on Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two! During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the professional dancer revealed she and her husband Carson McAllister — with whom she shares 22-month-old son Leo — are expecting their second child together. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number...

