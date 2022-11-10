Read full article on original website
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Husband Chandler Powell's Birthday: 'I Love You in Every Way'
Bindi Irwin shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband on his 26th birthday Monday. Alongside a photo carousel featuring the couple and their 1-year-old daughter Grace, she penned a message about her love for Chandler. "Our family. My world ❤️," Bindi, 24, captioned the post. "November 14 is one...
90 Day: Sumit Wants Jenny's Daughter to 'Stay out of It' After She Urges Him to Choose Jenny over Family
Sumit's family disowned him when he announced he'd married Jenny, who is 30 years older than him Sumit Singh wants to keep his family problems within his own family. Sumit entertained his wife Jenny Slatten's daughter, Christina, for the first time on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — though he wasn't thrilled about her opinions of his family. During Christina's visit, it came up naturally that Sumit's parents had disowned him for marrying Jenny, 63 — who is 30 years older. First Sumit, 33, revealed...
Kardashian Family Celebrates Dream Turning 6 with Butterfly Birthday 'Extravaganza'
With a dance party and plenty of crafts, Dream's birthday was all over her aunt Khloé's Instagram Story on Saturday Dream Kardashian got the birthday of her dreams! The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated big on Saturday, as documented by her Aunt Khloé's Instagram Story. The "butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," as Khloé called it, was full of balloons, crafts, and of course some cake as the birthday girl celebrated with friends and family throughout the day. At the party, their...
Bride Surprises Groom at Their Wedding by Jokingly Blowing 'Dust' Off Her Vows: '15 Years Together'
A South Carolina bride with a sense of humor blew the "dust" off her vows in a now-viral video from her wedding. Byron and Christie Jefferies tied the knot on Oct. 15 at The School House Venue in Travelers Rest, according to NBC affiliate WYFF. The ceremony took place about 15 years after the Clemson University alums began dating in early 2007.
'Love Is Blind' 's Amber Pike and Matt Barnett Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary
Love Is Blind stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. "4 years of being married to the hottest wife ever! Here's to at least 80 more anniversaries," Matt, 32, shared on his Instagram feed Sunday alongside a pic of the couple dressed up with big smiles.
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday. Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video
The country star and his wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery on Oct. 24 Scotty McCreery is taking fans behind the scenes of his journey to fatherhood in a new music video for his single "It Matters to Her." The country star and his wife Gabi became parents on Oct. 24 with the birth of their son Merrick Avery — and in the video, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi...
Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'
"The pain is incomparable," Cardi B wrote on Instagram after Migos member Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1 Cardi B is remembering Takeoff. The rapper, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram Friday, detailing the pain that she and her husband Offset — and his fellow Migos member Quavo — are facing after the Atlanta rap star was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. "Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi began. "The...
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Celebrates Daughter Leah in Sweet Photos on 14th Birthday
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's daughter, Leah, turned 14 on Saturday Gary Shirley is celebrating his daughter on her special day. The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his and Amber Portwood's daughter, Leah, on her 14th birthday. The proud dad shared some photos of Leah doing silly poses with him and her little sister Emilee, 6, whom Gary shares with wife Kristina Shirley. (Not pictured was Kristina, who didn't want to be in the funny shots, Gary joked.) "Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah Shirley...
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Legend and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
The veteran actor's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed his death on Monday Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has died. He was 89. The veteran actor, who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, was best known for portraying Days' Victor Kiriakis starting in 1985. On Monday, the Friends alum announced that her father passed on Nov. 11. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace...
Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery
The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
Joe Jonas Details Why He Keeps Marriage to Wife Sophie Turner Private: 'It Makes Me a Better Person'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wed in 2019 and share two daughters together Joe Jonas likes to keep mum about his marriage to wife Sophie Turner. While speaking with Mr. Porter for a recent interview, the "Cake by the Ocean" singer, 33, revealed why he doesn't share the more private aspects of his relationship with Turner, 26, with the public. "I want to feel like an open book," he told the publication. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was...
90 Day: Kim Finally Gets Usman's Family's Blessing — but His New Prospect Also Rejects Second-Wife Status
It's official — after weeks of trying to win his mother's blessing, Kim is going to be Usman's first wife! It's official: Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar are able to wed! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple was given the blessing of Usman's family in the form of a contract — which outlined what Kim, 52, must give up in order to be with him permanently. In Sunday night's episode, Usman's brother pulled out a file folder with an important note inside. At first, Kim had no...
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
"Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."
Tarek El Moussa 'Crashes' Wife Heather's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower: 'Had to Sneak In'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa will welcome a baby boy in early 2023, they revealed to PEOPLE in July Tarek El Moussa made a surprise appearance at the very end of wife Heather Rae El Moussa's ladies-only baby shower. Sharing a picture where the couple posed as the event was being broken down on Instagram Sunday, the HGTV star, 41, admitted he "crashed" the event. "Crashed my wife's girls-only baby shower but technically it was a boy's party… right??! 👀😆💙🤷♂️ ," he joked in the caption. "Had to...
DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Carson: 'I'm Very Blessed'
"This just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great," the professional dancer said on Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two! During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the professional dancer revealed she and her husband Carson McAllister — with whom she shares 22-month-old son Leo — are expecting their second child together. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number...
