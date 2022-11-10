Read full article on original website
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died
It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Hints of an ‘Underlying Issue’ With Meghan Markle Indicate ‘All Is Not Well in Prince Harry’s World’ – Body Language Expert
According to one body language expert's analysis, "all is not well in Prince Harry's world" because there seems to be some "underlying issue" with Meghan Markle.
Prince Andrew ‘broke down in tears after Charles told him he’d never return to royal duties in intense private meeting’
PRINCE Andrew broke down in tears when the King told him he would never return to Royal duties, it has been reported. The disgraced Duke of York was “totally blindsided” in the tense face-to-face meeting with his brother, who said he must accept his role in public life is over, it was claimed.
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”
Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft.
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
King Charles decides not to strip Andrew and Harry from major role, as Edward and Anne handed new job
KING Charles has decided not to strip Andrew and Harry from a major royal role - and has handed Princess Anne and Prince Edward a new job. The King is set to widen a pool of 'counsellors of state" who can carry out constitutional roles when the monarch is abroad or unwell.
Kate Middleton Stuns Royalists, Comes to Meghan Markle's Defense Over Uvalde "Stunt"
When Queen Elizabeth II died back in September, we knew that the royal family would be entering a period of upheaval. But we didn’t know that so much would change so rapidly for the members of the Windsor clan. Take, for example, the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate...
Meghan Markle Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ When Asked About Prince Harry, Says Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle faltered after being asked this question about Prince Harry, says a body language expert.
Meghan Markle Reveals Her and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie & Lilibet. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter has reached a new milestone. The Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that her and the Duke of Sussex's daughter Lilibet, 16 months, has upgraded from crawling. "Lili has just started walking," Meghan told actress Pamela...
Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles? Prince Andrew’s Daughter Reportedly Rules Herself Out of a Top Royal Role
Princess Beatrice has reportedly vacated a significant role under King Charles' reign. Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was promoted to be among the Counsellors of State, but a royal expert claimed that she had already ruled herself out of undertaking the role. Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles By Ditching This Royal...
Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows She’s Prince William’s ‘Greatest Fan,’ According to Expert
Kate Middleton's body language suggests she's still Prince William's "greatest fan," according to an expert who explained how Kate subtly shows her affection.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Meghan Markle news: Meg reveals she is ‘43% Nigerian’ as she slams ‘angry black women’ stereotype in new podcast
MEGHAN Markle has revealed she is "43% Nigerian" as she tackled stereotypes facing black women in her latest podcast. During the latest episode of Spotify podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle was joined by comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe in discussing stereotypes faced by black women on a daily basis in the entertainment industry.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Spend Christmas with the Royal Family This Year
Don't bother putting "happy family photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrating Christmas with the royal family" on your holiday wishlist this year, because, according to recent reports, the Sussexes are going to be no-shows at the royal fam's festivities again this year. For a split second, it looked...
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
