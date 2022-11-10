ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
AOL Corp

What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage

Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Us Weekly

Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet

She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
