Read full article on original website
Related
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows
Reba McEntire revealed she's on "vocal rest" and was forced to reschedule show's on her tour. The "Fancy" singer is scheduled to perform at CMA Awards.
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
How Reba McEntire Fell for ‘the Love of Her Life’ Rex Linn ‘Without Being Physical’
Reba McEntire revealed that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, is the love of her life, but they had to get to know each other from a distance "without being physical."
AOL Corp
What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage
Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos
Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild
Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes
The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Carrie Underwood Is Whimsical in Dreamy Blue on CMAs 2022 Red Carpet
She’s arrived! Carrie Underwood came to slay the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer, 39, arrived at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee on Wednesday, November 9, in a whimsical blue gown. The figure-flattering number featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and layered fabric. The dress was finalized with a sultry high slit. Underwood complemented the breathtaking piece with a pair of matching pumps. For her glam, the hitmaker opted for rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and dramatic lashes. She had her signature blonde tresses styled in bouncy curls. The “Before He Cheats” artist also accessorized with dangling earrings by Natalie Mills and a set of diamond rings from Angara.
Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back
Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My...
Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
Shania Twain Clears Up One Of The 'Rumours' About Her
Shania Twain unveiled big plans in Nashville.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
People
352K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0